Auckland motorists urged to consider alternative route amid Harbour Bridge protest

Groundswell NZ's 'Mother of all Protests' brought many tractors, utes and trucks to Christchurch's Memorial Ave.

Auckland motorists are being advised to check traffic conditions ahead of a planned Groundswell protest that will see tractors drive across the Harbour Bridge.

The farming advocacy group behind nationwide protests was scheduled to drive across the bridge and into Auckland City at 10am Thursday to launch their Say No non-compliance campaign.

However, a spokesperson for Groundswell said the planned convoy was delayed and not expected to reach the bridge until after 11am.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) is monitoring all traffic approaching Auckland from rural areas and is urging motorists to check conditions and consider an alternative route.

Stuff Groundswell will be driving tractors over the Auckland Harbour Bridge and into Auckland City to launch their Say No non-compliance campaign. (File photo)

“We will provide updates on any disruptions or congestion via our social media channels,” an NZTA spokesperson said.”

“We advise people to check the latest conditions before travelling in the city, and consider using the Western Ring Route as an alternative if travel over the bridge is disrupted.”

Groundswell co-founder Bryce McKenzie said the Government’s “continued assault on food producers” had prompted the protest, that he described as “awareness-raising action”.

“Our campaign to Say No is a short-term necessity, until the Government puts in place workable regulations that achieve real environmental outcomes and respect the privacy and property rights of those they affect,” said McKenzie.

“Food producers will no longer jump through the Government’s hoops and provide information that is used to advance a policy agenda hostile to farmers, property owners, and rural communities.”

MORE TO COME.