Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Glen Eden, Auckland

One person has been critically injured in an incident on Great North Road.

One person has been left critically injured after a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in West Auckland on Tuesday morning, police said.

Eastbound lanes on Great North Rd, at the intersection with West Coast Rd in Kelston, were closed between 6.50am and 8.30m while police carried out an investigation.

St John ambulance confirmed two vehicles attended the incident just after 6.30am, where they took one patient in a critical condition to Auckland Hospital.

Police responded to the crash at around 6.38am and are speaking to those involved.

All lanes have now reopened on Great North Rd.

More to come.