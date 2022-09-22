Two school students in costumes caught with fake firearm in east Auckland

Police located two youths carrying an imitation firearm in Cockle Bay on Wednesday afternoon. (File photo)

Two school students have received a talking to from police after they were caught in possession of a fake gun in east Auckland.

Police confirmed on Thursday that they had located two youths dressed in costumes carrying an imitation firearm in Cockle Bay on Wednesday afternoon.

The youths were dressed in costumes for a school event.

“Around 12.26pm yesterday, police received a report of youths with an alleged firearm on Litten Road, Cockle Bay,” a police spokesperson said.

READ MORE:

* Homicide investigation launched after woman's body found at Manurewa fire

* Gun violence is on the rise, but it's not as bad as you might think

* Pacific increases efforts to combat transnational crime



“Police attended and located two youths in possession of an imitation firearm.

“Enquiries revealed they were students who were dressed in costume for an event at their school.

Supplied/Stuff A policeman shows (at left) a toy Glock BB gun and (at right) a real pistol. It is an offence under the Arms Act to possess or use an imitation firearm without a lawful, proper and sufficient purpose.

“They have been spoken to by police, and have been provided appropriate advice.”

Stuff has approached a local college for comment.

It is an offence under the Arms Act to possess or use an imitation firearm without a lawful, proper and sufficient purpose.

The police statement comes after a member of an East Auckland community Facebook page made a post on Wednesday, describing seeing two men dressed in balaclavas “with one holding a gun at Litten Rd shops”.

The person wrote that the incident had been reported to police, who they said suggested it was “prank day” at a local college and were “following this line of inquiry and confirming with the school”.

A local worker from the Litten Rd shops told Stuff on Thursday that police had visited asking if they had witnessed anything.

“The police came in and actually spoke to me, but I didn’t see anything,” the worker said.

“I thought it was just a prank, or somebody said it was a prank after. I didn’t see a thing.

“They (police) did come in, and they said ‘we think it might be a prank but have you seen a red car and balaclavas?’. And I said no.”