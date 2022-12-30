New Year's Eve in Auckland - What you need to know

Here’s what you need to know to ring in 2023 in downtown Auckland.

SkyCity’s fireworks show returns after a year off caused by Covid-19 restrictions – the first year no fireworks show had been held at Auckland’s iconic tower in 25 years.

Five minutes of fireworks begins on the stroke of midnight.

The display starts with a 10-second countdown projected onto the base of Sky Tower.

Then 500kg of pyrotechnics will be launched from three, purpose-built sites mounted onto levels 55, 61 and 64 of the tower.

Top viewing spots for the fireworks vary from beneath the tower for a close-up experience, to Victoria Park, or further afield in Devonport to include the harbour.

Leading up to the fireworks will be a laser light and animation show on the tower, which is synchronised with other Auckland landmarks – the Harbour Bridge, Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland Museum, Te Ara I Whiti The Light Path and Queen Street lights.

David White/Stuff New Zealand is one of the first places in the world to ring in a New Year.

From 9pm, Vector Lights will shine on Auckland Harbour Bridge. Suggestions of where to watch Vector Lights include Westhaven Marina, Silo Park, the end of Halsey, Princes, and Queens Wharves, Little Shoal Bay, Hinemoa Park next to the Birkenhead ferry terminal, Maungawhau Mt Eden, Bayswater Marina and Takurunga Mt Victoria.

A soundtrack to the light and fireworks show will be available here.

With the city centre expected to be busy on New Year’s Eve, Auckland Transport is encouraging revellers to plan in advance.

There are changes to the public transport network on the night, some streets will be closed due to the City Rail Link construction and other streets will be pedestrianised to allow people to move around safely.

-/Supplied Road closures on New Year's Eve in Auckland city.

There will be road closures in the city centre from 11pm on December 31 until 1am on New Year’s Day, with some roads closed from 9pm. Road closures include Queen Street and Albert Street between Wellesley Street and Customs Street East, and Victoria Street between Hobson Street and Kitchener Street. Kitchener and Bowen Streets will have managed access.

In the central city, bus services will be diverted around road closures and different stops will be used from 11pm until the end of service.

Trains will not run on New Year’s Eve where rail replacement bus services will operate.

There will be later ferry sailings and additional bus services after midnight.

Stacey van der Putten of Auckland Transport urged the public to respect frontline transport staff over the festive season.

“If you’re driving, remember to have a game plan to get home safely. After speed, alcohol is the second biggest contributing factor to road crashes in New Zealand. So, make sure to plan a safe ride home before you head out drinking – whether that be a sober driver, one of our buses or ferries, or by booking a ride share.”

The AT Mobile app and Journey Planner have the most up-to-date information to plan travel on New Year’s Eve.

For those living outside of Auckland, the fireworks display will be broadcast live on all three TVNZ channels; TVNZ 1, 2, Duke and OnDemand.