Westfield Newmarket shoppers trying to exit carpark are trapped for hours

Traffic delays saw a man spend two hours trying to exit the Westfield Newmarket car park on Saturday. (File photo)

A man says he was stuck trying to leave an Auckland shopping centre car park for two hours – one of several disgruntled drivers who said poor design and heavy traffic kept them in long queues.

Wally Wells went to Westfield Newmarket for some food on Saturday, returning to his van to leave just before 3pm.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

After pulling out of his car park on one of the top floors, Wells says he joined a queue of cars at one of the down ramps to exit.

From there, Wells estimated it took him an hour to move the length of six cars.

READ MORE:

* Not Built For Me: The Auckland venues and festivals that champion accessibility

* Last-minute activities to get you through the school holidays



RICKY WILSON/STUFF Take a tour of Westfield Newmarket's rooftop dining area.

Eventually, there was a queue of cars as far as he could see both in front and behind him.

“No one could get out,” Wells said, adding that he spent his time in the queue listening to an audiobook while feeling angry.

Wells said he finally got out of the car park at about 5.10pm, but spent more time stuck in traffic as he tried to get onto the motorway.

“The entirety of Newmarket was gridlocked.”

He believed the Westfield Newmarket car park had been poorly designed with one way lanes, so it could fit more car parks.

“The car park is far too large for the road’s ability to absorb that many people. Everyone is funnelled into the same spots.”

Sandra Macaulay and her friend left the mall at 3pm, as she needed to drop her friend at the airport.

By 3.10pm her car had barely moved, so Macaulay told her friend she would need to grab her bags and catch an Uber if she didn’t want to miss her flight to Wellington.

“By the time she was in the Uber, I’d gone forward about two car park spaces.”

Google Maps/Supplied Traffic was heavy around Westfield Newmarket on Saturday. (Green lines represent free flowing traffic, dark red lines indicate traffic is at a standstill.)

Macaulay was still in the car park by the time her friend reached the airport. She eventually got out at 5.25pm, after almost two and a half hours of queueing.

Her friend arrived in Wellington – a one-hour and 10 minute flight from Auckland – just as Macaulay arrived at her home in Castor Bay on the North Shore.

Macaulay, who was also parked near the top of the car park, believed the traffic jam was due to drivers feeding into the queue from the floors below.

“I probably won’t go back to the Newmarket mall.”

Westfield Newmarket security guard Victory Ipiniu wasn’t aware of any incidents causing a traffic jam inside the car park, but said traffic had been heavy around the shopping centre on Saturday.

“It’s all jammed up. There’s cars everywhere,” he said, adding that the rain didn’t help.

He had received some calls from people in the queue, including someone who had been waiting 45 minutes to get out of the car park.

Westfield Newmarket and its parent company Scentre Group have been approached for comment.

The Auckland Transport website suggests people use public transport to get to the mall to avoid heavy traffic.

"Newmarket [Station] has train links with the three Auckland rail routes and an excellent bus service connecting it to the CBD and down Manukau and Remuera Roads."