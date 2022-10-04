Auckland rail closures: Disabled train users say replacement buses inadequate

Sections of Auckland’s rail network will be closed from early 2023 into 2025 for work to be carried out on track foundations, some parts of which have not been upgraded since installation in the 1870s. (File photo)

Major disruptions to Auckland train services in coming years could be harmful to disabled people if adequate replacement services aren’t made available, advocates say.

Disability advocate and wheelchair user Red Nicholson said trains were a far more accessible option than buses.

“If reliable and accessible forms of transport are taken away without replacement then there will be harm, and a lot of that harm will fall below the radar,” Nicholson said.

“Trains allow people with reduced mobility to get off or on entirely independently so you can board and disembark without someone else helping you.” In contrast, he said, bus drivers had to stop their route, get out and manually lower the wheelchair ramp.

“Catching the train you feel more independent, you have more agency over how you are living your life. With a bus you are more dependent on how someone else is feeling on that day.”

Trains also had voice software that read aloud the coming stops, enabling blind and vision impaired to navigate their way around, Nicholson said

Auckland Transport/Supplied A map showing the shutdowns planned for Auckland's rail network.

It was announced on Monday that Auckland rail commuters will face their greatest disruption ever over the next three years with a series of line closures to enable track maintenance work to take place.

Auckland Transport group manager metro services Darek Koper said the organisation was working to provide as many rail replacement bus services as possible.

Nicholson said the onus was on Auckland Transport to come up with a solution that was like for like in terms of accessible needs for disabled users.

“This is something that can be the difference between getting out in your community and participating in society and being stuck at home.”

JASON DORDAY/ STUFF KiwiRail and AT representatives talk about proposed rail closures in Auckland.

Human rights lawyer and advocate Dr Huhana Hickey said buses were inaccessible to her because she used a powered wheelchair.

“It’s too big, too powerful and I have a service dog. I can’t get on the bus,” Hickey said.

She also said that wheelchair taxis were out of reach at $160 for a ride from Papatoetoe to the city and wheelchair taxis were not available after 5pm if they haven’t been booked in advance.

An AT spokesperson said the organisation was working on alternative transport options to ensure it provided appropriate service for disabled people, but that could involve people booking several days in advance to secure their journey.

AT’s solution may include a dedicated wheelchair-accessible van service like that tested during disruptions to accessible access at Papakura and Swanson stations, the spokesperson said.

Additional options may be identified through engagement with the Public Transport Advocacy Group (PTAG), she said.

“The likely process for customers with wheelchairs or mobility scooters, which are too big to bring on buses, will be that they will be able to phone our Contact Centre on 09 366 6400 and book a free mobility taxi.

“We will be recommending booking a taxi a few days before customers need to travel to ensure they can be accommodated at their preferred travelling time.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Chief Operating Officer for KiwiRail David Gordon talks to news media about Auckland’s rail disruptions.

Customers would only be able to use the mobility taxi service between affected stations and wouldn’t be able to use if for their total journey, but the solution would be confirmed in November, she said.

Meanwhile, KiwiRail’s chief operating officer capital projects David Gordon said works carried out in 2020 and 2021 focussed on rail replacement safety work that needed to be fixed urgently whereas the newly announced Rail Network Rebuild would focus on the foundations of the track which required more planning and could only be done one segment at a time.

A KiwiRail spokesperson said funding for the 2020/21 Catch Up work was intended to deal with the foundation work, but it soon emerged there was a more urgent safety question around the state of the rails and sleepers themselves.

An AT spokesperson has confirmed that it learned in the "past few months" of this programme of work, and has been negotiating with KiwiRail over the staging of it.