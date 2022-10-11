Security guard assaulted during burglary at Auckland's Westgate shopping centre

Auckland businesses were again targeted by smash and grab burglars this week.

Police are investigating an aggravated burglary that saw a security guard assaulted at a shopping centre in West Auckland.

Police responded to reports of an incident on Fernhill Drive, Westgate, at around 3.28am on Tuesday, where it’s understood four offenders broke into two retail stores within the complex.

“One person in the group has assaulted a security guard at the scene, who has received medical attention for moderate injuries, and is currently recovering in a stable condition,” said Inspector Jason Edwards.

Westgate Shopping Centre management said MacPac and MoboPlus were the two stores targeted by the offenders.

A police officer at the scene told Stuff the victim of the assault was a security guard for the MacPac store.

“The security guard at Macpac tried to intervene,” they said.

Katie Ham/Stuff The MacPac and MoboPlus stores at Westgate Shopping Centre were targeted in an aggravated burglary on Tuesday.

Global Security declined to comment on the assault upon the guard when contacted by Stuff on Tuesday.

Police officers and detectives remain in attendance at both stores, which have been cordoned off.

Police are dusting for fingerprints at MoboPlus, while an employee from a neighbouring shop said workers were repairing broken glass at the MacPac store.

A Global Security car remains within the cordon outside the Macpac store, with a shattered windscreen, and glass lying outside the car and inside on the front seats.

“There’s quite a few police outside still. It’s all taped off,” the shop worker said.

“It’s a bit overwhelming, to be fair, with all of the police.

Katie Ham/Stuff A Global Security car remains within the cordon outside the Macpac store with a shattered windscreen, and glass lying inside and outside the vehicle.

“There is broken glass and there’s somebody here outside MacPac repairing it.”

Store manager of neighbouring shop Platypus, Abi, only learned of last night’s events when she came into work this morning and saw the police cordon.

“We’re right in between Macpac and MoboPlus, so it’s really scary for us,” she said.

“I had a customer come and ask if it was even safe to come into the shop earlier.”

Abi said Platypus had been the target of a similar attack in May this year.

Katie Ham/Stuff A detective stands outside the MoboPlus store that was targeted during a burglary at Westgate Shopping Centre on Tuesday.

“At the same time - about 3.30am - we had a group of teenagers try and ram through the windows.

“Luckily, security scared them off but windows were smashed.”

NZ Retail Property Group’s Campbell Barbour, who manages the Westgate Shopping Centre, said in a statement that “several stores were affected and have sustained damage.”

“The Westgate Centre has state-of-the-art CCTV, extensive bollards and full-time security guards and has not been targeted in the recent spate of retail ram raids and burglaries,” he said.

“The incident overnight is particularly concerning as the security guard who was simply there to do their job was violently attacked and assaulted.

“We are concerned for the guard and hope he has a speedy recovery. We hope the police successfully bring those that are committing these violent and disturbing crimes to justice.”