Auckland traffic: Delays on SH20 after crash blocks lane

A crash on SH20 in Auckland is blocking the right lane northbound between Puhinui Rd and the Portage Rd overbridge.

Traffic is heavy on SH20 in Auckland, with separate crashes blocking lanes in both directions on Thursday morning.

A crash at around 7am has partially blocked the left southbound lane after the Queenstown Rd overbridge.

An earlier crash northbound on SH20 has also caused a blockage between Puhinui Rd and the Portage Rd overbridge.

Waka Kotahi (NZ Transport Agency) is warning drivers to pass those areas with care and expect delays until the lanes are cleared.

On SH1, traffic is also built up after a crash blocked both northbound lanes in the Dairy Flat area between Albany and Silverdale.

One northbound lane has since been cleared, and while both southbound lanes remain open, Waka Kotahi are warning drivers to expect delays in both directions until the road is fully open.