'Truckloads' of cash swept Wayne Brown to power, say Auckland mayoral losers

Wayne Brown swept the floor with a decisive win in Auckland’s mayoral race. A month later his competitors are still reflecting on their bruising loss, and one’s even pointed a finger at former mayor Phil Goff. James Halpin reports.

Biblical lore holds money is the root of all evil, but it’s also apparently the route to becoming mayor.

In candid election post-mortem interviews, three of Auckland’s highest-profile losing mayoral candidates all admitted they’d needed more of the green stuff.

Efeso Collins, Leo Molloy and Craig Lord were all brushed aside by 76-year-old Wayne Brown, who clinched the city of sails’ rigging at the beginning of October with 180,000 votes.

Lead challenger Collins was walloped by Brown, who finished 55,000 votes ahead.

Lord received only 25,000 votes.

Molloy didn’t even make it as far as election day.

In interviews with Stuff, the three candidates revealed frank details about what happened behind the scenes as they were crushed by Wayne Brown.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Wayne Brown ascends to the city’s top job at the Auckland Council inauguration. (File photo)

Efeso Collins

Efeso Collins has spoken at length about how he thought his Samoan ethnicity played into the campaign, but he’s also pointing a finger for his loss at Phil Goff.

Collins says the former mayor, who only publicly declined to run in February, didn’t give him enough time run a full campaign.

The then-ward councillor for Manukau approached Goff in August 2021 saying he was having serious thoughts about running for mayor, but Goff was indecisive about seeking another term, so Collins didn’t declare his intention to run until December.

In hindsight, Collins believes he would have needed that August 2021 campaign start date to win.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Efeso Collins discusses racism and his Auckland mayoral campaign.

“Having to wait a while meant it felt a bit stop-startish... It was impractical given the kind of strategy I wanted to run,” Collins says.

“I was disappointed that that announcement came late, but I had to respect Phil... In the end I just thought ‘nah we’ll go for it’.”

While Collins was honoured with the generosity he received from loyal donors, he says extra time would have made more “room” for additional money for advertising, and allowed him to bring paid key campaign staff on earlier.

“In the end we were maybe able to collect almost half a million,” Collins says. “I was really encouraged by how many smaller donations [we received], we didn’t have any massive donations coming in.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Efeso Collins says former mayor Phil Goff didn’t give him enough time to run for Auckland’s mayoralty.

His own polling consistently showed he held a small lead while the centre-right remained divided – but Collins’ path to victory was upended when Leo Molloy pulled out, followed closely by Viv Beck.

“We knew once that Viv Beck pulled out of the race it was going to be an uphill battle from that point.”

After Beck withdrew in the middle of September, polling showed a coalescing of voters around Brown, and Collins knew he was in trouble.

“The minute others got themselves sorted out, which they did in the end, [we knew] it was going to be difficult on our team.”

STUFF Candidates Viv Beck, Wayne Brown, Efeso Collins and Craig Lord answer questions from Stuff journalist and moderator Todd Niall during the Stuff AUT Auckland mayoral debate on August 31, 2022.

Collins says he enjoyed being on the campaign trail with Molloy, while disagreeing with his brash campaigning style, and found Viv Beck “constructive”.

Collins feels despite his loss he can walk away with his head held high.

He says he doesn’t regret offering Auckland a calm, resolved leader who tried to turn out Auckland’s communities rather than attacking the council.

In hindsight though he acknowledges the pent-up frustration in Tāmaki Makaurau following years of Covid restrictions, which Brown was able to harness and ride to power.

His personal strategy was “here are some practical steps, here are some calming steps” – a mild-mannered model campaign that ultimately fell flat with voters.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Leo Molloy says he told Viv Beck to drop out of the race because she wasn’t fit to be mayor.

Leo Molloy

One bad poll for Leo Molloy ended his campaign – he says it meant he wouldn’t get hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations from some “big players”.

“Unless the poll went the way I thought it should go I wasn’t prepared to tap them on the shoulder,” Molloy says.

"I wasn’t going to waste their money like I wasn’t going to waste my own.”

The brash restaurateur’s campaign style attacked bureaucrats and politicians; a strategy that met with initial early success, but which he now acknowledges struggled to reach beyond populist voters.

Being a loser made Molloy feel “flat” after the election, not helped by the impact of what he now believes may have been a Covid-19 infection.

If he continued on, Molloy would have been only wasting his own money, he says, and splitting the centre-right vote that Wayne Brown was targeting– handing victory to Efeso Collins.

Molloy endorsed Brown soon after dropping out, without any discussions with Brown, contrary to rumours circulating that Brown had paid him out, Molloy says.

But he went further than just endorsing Brown to support his campaign – in a meeting Molloy told Viv Beck, endorsed by the centre-right C&R group, to drop out, to leave Brown as the undisputed champion on the centre-right.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Leo Molloy at the media stand-up explaining his withdrawal from the race for the Auckland mayoralty.

“She’s probably not suited to being mayor,” says Molloy, reflecting on why he took such a strong stance against Beck, adding that she “lacks a bit of decisiveness”.

“What the city needs at the moment is someone who is strong and who shows good leadership and someone who wants to be a strong leader.”

Viv Beck declined to be interviewed for this story, and also refused to address Molloy’s criticisms.

“I’m not going to dignify his comments with a response.”

Beck’s campaign finance issues were well-documented during the mayoral race.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Craig Lord says he relied heavily on social media for his mayoral campaign.

Craig Lord

Craig Lord says what stopped him becoming mayor was that he didn’t have “truckloads” of money like Wayne Brown.

“I believe my message was right, it just didn’t get out enough,” Lord says.

Like Molloy, who Lord called a “schoolyard bully”, Lord speaks of unnamed businessmen who were looking to donate hundreds of thousands of dollars to him, but they pulled their support, effectively killing his campaign.

The money was “promised”, according to Lord, and when he found out he wasn’t going to get it he was angry.

“A handshake deal is a handshake deal.”

Lord says he didn’t drop out because he isn’t a quitter, but he wound up receiving fewer votes than his 2019 mayoral run.

“By Saturday you could feel something wasn’t going to plan, so when I looked at the results I thought, ‘yup here we go’.

“I was pretty devastated to be fair because we thought we had done a good campaign.”

Lord believes the votes he received didn’t reflect the support he had.

He thinks the election became nationalised and a huge amount of Brown’s vote was a disgruntled anti-Labour vote; strategic voting that shut Lord out.

Without the money, Lord had to cancel a “massive” advertising spend and lent heavily on social media, which he liked to use to trigger people and entertain fringe ideas.

“Our support on social media was fantastic, it just didn’t turn into votes.”