Sir Wayne 'Buck' Shelford elected as national president of RNZRSA

Former All Blacks captain Sir Wayne ‘Buck’ Shelford has been elected as the new national president of the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association (RNZRSA).

Elections were held at the RNZRSA’s National Conference in Auckland on Wednesday, where Shelford, KNZM, MBE was the successful candidate, and presented with the Kākahu Maumahara in a ceremony at the Swanson RSA.

The election was held during the first day of the 106th National Council being held at the Swanson RSA over the period October 18-19.

BJ Clark, who served as the RNZRSA’s national president for eight years, was farewelled immediately following the presentation of the Kākahu Maumahara to Shelford.

Shelford, 64, and one other candidate ran for the position, but Clark did not stand for re-election.

Shelford’s new appointment comes after he was knighted in the Queen's Birthday honours last June, for services to rugby and the community.

Shelford - a hard running and strong defensive number eight - was recognised for his time with the All Blacks as a player from 1985 and captain from 1987 before he was controversially axed in 1990.

At the time of Shelford’s axing, many fans thought he was still performing at the peak of his playing powers.

Bruce Jarvis/Photosport Wayne 'Buck' Shelford led the All Blacks in 14 of his 22 tests played between 1985 and 1990.

Bring Back Buck banners were often seen at All Blacks matches in support of the rugby enforcer.

After debuting in 1985, Shelford – a 1987 Rugby World Cup winner – played 48 games for New Zealand, including 22 tests.