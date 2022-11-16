The thirteenth enigma - Elgar's lost love found in Auckland

A grave in Auckland's Purewa Cemetery now records the lost connection to composer Sir Edward Elgar.

Sir Edward Elgar is one of England’s best loved composers but the secret of one of his popular works and the love he lost has lain unmarked in and Auckland cemetary.

Until now, when local Charles Hadfield organised for a marker to be placed on the grave of the woman once beloved by Elgar.

Elgar's famous composition The Enigma Variations was first performed in 1899.

Each of the 14 variations has initials identifying Elgar's friends - except for Variation 13, 'Romanza', which just has ***

There have been several theories as to the identity of this thirteenth person but scholarship now points to this Variation being dedicated to Helen Weaver, who emigrated to New Zealand.

As Hadfield says: “You can hear a quotation - a falling 3-note phrase from Felix Mendelssohn's Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage and the underlying beat on the tympani sounds like the engines of a steamship.

“So it is most likely that Elgar was thinking of his lost love Helen when he wrote it.”

Elgar was born and raised in Worcester and fell in love with a girl called Helen Weaver. Helen was a fine pianist.

In 1882 she went to study at the Conservatoire in Leipzig, Germany; they were 'betrothed' before she left. Elgar visited her there at least once during the 2 years she was in Germany.

On return to England, however, Helen broke off the engagement, and shortly afterwards boarded a ship, the SS Ruapehu, arriving in Auckland 6 weeks later in December 1885.

She started work as a piano teacher and married a banker, John Munro, in 1889.

They moved around the country, North and South islands, and had two children, Kenneth born in 1891, and Joyce born 1893.

Kenneth joined the ANZACs, fought at Gallipoli in 1915, was wounded and shipped to England.

Hadfield says Elgar probably visited him in hospital in Hornchurch, Essex. On recovery Kenneth was sent off to the Western Front where he was killed in 1916. He is buried in northern France.

Joyce died in Auckland of TB in 1921. Her father John Munro died in 1925. Helen Munro née Weaver died in 1927.

Cora Weaver, a historian in England, researched this, and visited New Zealand in the early 2000s, finding houses and other places important to Helen's life.

What irked her was that the grave in Purewa Cemetery had the names of John, her husband, and the son and daughter, but no mention at all of Helen. Her ashes were interred there on 9 January 1928.

“So, she asked for my help in arranging for an additional headstone with her name and dates to be placed on the grave, and also for everything to be cleaned up and restored,” says Hadfield.

This has now been done.

When you visit the grave at Purewa - Block A, Row 29, Plot 038 - you can see that Elgar's lost love Helen has now been properly commemorated, and probably hear the beautiful music of Enigma Variation XIII blowing through the trees above her.

Auckland City Libraries have a copy of Cora Weaver's book.