Armed police find vehicle linked to New Lynn shooting

Police are speaking to five people in relation to a shooting in west Auckland, and have found a vehicle linked to the incident.

Officers found the vehicle at a Kelston property on Saturday afternoon, police said, after the Armed Offenders Squad was deployed.

A police spokesperson said police received reports a man had been shot with a firearm at the Hutchinson Ave, New Lynn residential property at about 9.40am today.

An eyewitness told Stuff he saw a car driving dangerously and then stop at Glendene BP where he helped the driver stem the blood flow from the passenger’s gunshot wound. The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and is now in a stable condition.

Just after 1pm, police located a vehicle at a Kelston address, which matched a vehicle seen leaving the Hutchinson Road property this morning.

Police said staff remained at the Hutchinson Road property, conducting a scene examination and working to establish the full circumstances leading to the incident.

“Police would like to acknowledge the disruption this morning's operation caused,” a police spokesperson said.

“Incidents such as this can be alarming and unsettling for those living in the vicinity and police would like to thank residents around the address in Hutchinson Road for their patience and cooperation.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has video footage, is asked to contact police via the 105 phone service or online using Update My Report and reference event number P052495564.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

