'Good-spirited' celebrations in south Auckland following Samoa's history-making win

Samoans edge Tongans in quarterfinal thriller to set up semifinal shot at redemption against England.

Rugby league supporters enjoyed good-spirited and respectful celebrations in South Auckland following Samoa’s history-making World Cup win over Tonga on Monday morning.

Large numbers of fans came together in Ōtara and Māngere to show their support for the Pacific Island teams ahead of their quarterfinal clash in Warrington, England, that saw Samoa claim an upset 20-18 victory.

The result sees Samoa progress to the World Cup semi-finals for the first time, where they will face host nation England at Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday.

The win sent Samoa fans into raptures with fans in Māngere letting off fireworks, singing, waving flags and tooting car horns in celebration, with similar scenes unfolding in Ōtara.

Police had an increased presence in south Auckland over the weekend which is expected to remain in place throughout the next two weeks ahead of the World Cup final in Manchester on November 20.

But fans were well-behaved, with a police spokesperson saying there were no arrests, after authorities and community leaders called for calm following rowdy behaviour from some supporters during the earlier stages of the tournament.

“We have had staff present and monitoring, but we are not aware of any arrests at this time,” the spokesperson said.

“Our advice remains - have a safe and enjoyable time. But please remember to consider the community and be respectful towards others.”

Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio congratulated Samoa on their “brilliant nail-biting win” and paid tribute to the fans of both teams, while acknowledging Tonga’s brave effort in defeat.

“Brilliant nail-biting win. It sets Samoa up well for the semi-finals and fingers crossed for the final,” said Sio.

“Pacific believes in miracles and that’s what the fans are praying for.

Jon Super/AP Samoa's players celebrate their Rugby League World Cup quarterfinal win over Tonga on Monday.

“This morning I’ve thanked all the supporters and have asked them to stay calm. Also, well done to the Mate Ma’a Tonga boys. Great effort.”

Monday’s celebrations come after Counties Manukau West Area Commander Inspector Matt Srhoj last week urged fans to enjoy themselves safely and responsibly following some unruly behaviour.

“We have been experiencing large volumes of vehicles and people gathering around south Auckland town centres prior to and after the games and some of the behaviour has been dangerous to themselves or others,” Srhoj said in a statement.

Some of the problems had included people bonnet surfing and people leaning out of moving vehicles, he said.

“We have seen some people waving large national flags so enthusiastically these have created hazards, particularly when they obscure people running and dancing on the road between moving vehicles,” Srhoj said.

Meanwhile, Kiwi league fans are also hoping they will have more to celebrate after New Zealand snatched a come-from-behind 24-18 quarterfinal victory over Fiji in Hull on Sunday morning.

The Michael Maguire coached side will now prepare for a mouth-watering semifinal clash against the Kangaroos in Leeds on Sunday.