Black Ferns parade: Poll suggests public support for event to honour World Cup win

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson is quizzed about a possible parade for the world champions.

Plans to honour the Black Ferns with a parade following their Women’s Rugby World Cup triumph remain up in the air – but Kiwis are right behind the idea, according to a new poll.

A whopping 66% of responders voted in favour of a parade or an event to mark the Black Ferns thrilling 34-31 victory over England in the final at Eden Park on Saturday.

That number is well more than twice the 23.8% of voters who, while acknowledging their pride in the Black Ferns’ efforts, don’t believe a parade or event is necessary to mark the win.

More than 2600 people voted in the poll on Stuff-owned social network Neighbourly.

Just 5.6% of voters were flatly against the idea due to the financial cost during a national cost of living crisis, while 4.5% of voters admitted they had no idea the Rugby World Cup was on.

Head of Neighbourly Sarah Moore said the poll results made it clear that Kiwis were continuing to embrace women’s rugby and the Black Ferns following the success of the two-month tournament.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The Black Ferns celebrate their World Cup win over England in the Rugby World Cup final.

"New Zealanders tell us they're right behind recognising this team of incredible athletes with a public parade,” she said.

“After a tough couple of years we all want more opportunities to connect and celebrate so let's show the Black Ferns the recognition they deserve. They made the whole country proud on Saturday."

With public celebrations taking place following the All Blacks (men's) Rugby World Cup wins (2011 & 2015) as well as parades for the America's cup team, readers were asked if they felt similar celebration plans were needed for the Black Ferns.

A spokesperson from Sports Minister Grant Roberston’s office on Thursday elaborated on tentative plans for a public event to be held at parliament in honour of the Black Ferns.

1 NEWS Jacinda Ardern says the team "deserve no less" than a significant win bonus and she feels "very strongly about that".

“We have offered to hold an event at parliament of the team which we’re working through with the NZR and the Black Ferns,” the spokesperson said.

Stuff understands the touted event would be held on the steps to the Beehive and surrounding parliament lawns.

A statement from New Zealand Rugby on Thursday confirmed the wheels were in motion, with the game’s governing body working with the Black Ferns team management to see what kind of event can take place.

“The Black Ferns squad and management are taking a well-earned breath and spending valuable time with friends and whānau following an intense eight-weeks in camp leading up to Saturday’s incredible Rugby World Cup final at Eden Park,” the statement said.

“New Zealand Rugby will be discussing opportunities with the Black Ferns management around how the group might be able to further share their Rugby World Cup achievements with their fans.”

Stuff on Thursday also requested updates from Auckland Unlimited and the New Zealand Rugby Players Association, about any developments.

Auckland Unlimited and the Players Association declined to comment, suggesting New Zealand Rugby was best positioned to expand on the likelihood of any parade or event.

The overwhelming response in favour of a parade or event comes after Robertson said on Monday, that the government was keen to recognise the Black Ferns’ achievements in claiming their sixth world title.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The Black Ferns celebrate with fans after beating England to win the Rugby World Cup.

Robertson cautioned that a parade might be too difficult to arrange, but confirmed the government was working with the Black Ferns and New Zealand Rugby to see what can be organised.

“It wouldn't necessarily be a parade – it will depend a little bit on circumstances,” Robertson told the media.

Robertson went on to describe the Black Ferns’ win as “one of New Zealand’s greatest sporting moments”, but after speaking briefly with Wellington mayor Tory Whanau, noted that parades were more of a matter for local councils.

Robertson said the victory and the tournament needed to be seen as a legacy event, with it essential that “the Black Ferns are given the resources and game-time benefiting their status”.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Should the Black Ferns' Rugby World Cup win be celebrated with a ratepayer-funded street parade? Aucklanders have their say.

The public push for the Black Ferns to have a parade comes after New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson said on Monday he was “hopeful” the Black Ferns would receive a bonus payment for their win.

More than 1.3 million New Zealanders watched New Zealand’s dramatic win on Three and Spark Sport – along with a record-breaking crowd of 42,579 at Eden Park.

That was a bigger viewing audience than when the All Blacks retained their men’s World Cup crown with victory over Australia in England, which was broadcast on television early on a Sunday morning in New Zealand in 2015.

Stuff also ran a separate poll on Monday, asking Aucklanders if they wanted a Black Ferns parade in the City of Sails, with 85% of 2937 voters agreeing it would be great to celebrate their win.