Intermediate pupil Ben Young wins national award for his short film

A short film by a pupil at intermediate school has taken top honours in a national competition and will represent Aotearoa in the global final next June.

Ben Young attends Ponsonby Intermediate in central Auckland. His film Crash – a three-minute silent movie about two impoverished brothers in the 1930s who are tempted into a life of crime – took first place at the International Youth Silent Film Festival (IYSFF) New Zealand National competition in Tauranga on Wednesday.

Along with top honours and a cash prize of $1500, the 12-year-old auteur also took home a raft of “best of” awards for direction, editing, cinematography and production design, as well as the Film Bay of Plenty Choice Award.

“It's really exciting. And it's also quite shocking, because I certainly wasn't expecting to win first place,” Young explained.

“And it was quite a shock getting all of those awards. The production design award, for example, that aspect was pretty challenging. And cinematography, that took a while to plan all the shots.

“It just really shows that if you put a lot of effort in, you get a lot in return.”

Placing second and collecting $1000 were fellow Auckland film-makers and AGE School students Sveta Hackett and Emma Wagner for their film, The Unusual Suspects.

Supplied Ben Young’s Crash claimed first place and earned him a prize of $1500. He also won a raft of “best of” awards for direction, editing, cinematography and production design, as well as the Film Bay of Plenty Choice Award.

Rounding out the top three and winning $500 was Amica, by Christchurch film-makers Marco Leighs, Struan Gordon and Bede Miller from St Andrew's College.

The top two films – Crash and The Unusual Suspects – will represent Aotearoa at the IYSFF Global Awards Final in Portland, Oregon, in June 2023.

The IYSFF competition challenges film-makers aged 20 years and under, from the United States, Europe, Australia, The United Arab Emirates and Aotearoa, to create a three-minute silent film set to one of 10 musical scores composed for the festival.

The Unusual Suspects - Sveta Hackett & Emma Wagne/IYSFF NZ Auckland AGE School students Sveta Hackett and Emma Wagner claimed second place with their short film The Unusual Suspects.

“Going to Oregon next year for the global finals is really exciting,” Young said.

“I’m just going to hope for the best, and we'll see what comes out of it.

“I’m just looking forward to meeting people, and to experience it, and learn lots as well.”

Young’s film was crowned the winner by this year’s celebrity judge, American philanthropist and IYSFF founder Jon “JP” Palanuk, who travelled from his home in Portland to attend the New Zealand awards ceremony.

Supplied Crash centres around two brothers from an impoverished family. The pair turn to a life of crime but regret their actions.

“I cannot fathom how Ben could write, direct and produce this level of filming,” said Palanuk.

“The film’s multiple locations, large cast and special effects are a tour de force in film-making for any director, much less a 12-year-old. The complexity of the direction required to execute Crash makes it the clear winner.”

Set in Cromwell, Otago, in 1932, Crash tells the story of two brothers whose family are feeling the pinch during tough economic times. The pair turn to a life of crime but regret their actions when given a glimpse of their fate.

Supplied Ben Young’s award-winning short film Crash was filmed in both Otago and Auckland.

“This was my first proper film project that I have been behind the camera and on camera, and my first proper short film that I've written,” Young explained.

“Although, last year, I did do an entry for the same film festival. That was just a little thing for fun.

“This year, I really focused on the planning and right through to the editing.”

Young’s success has earned him high status amongst his peers and classmates: “They were all happy (for me) and some of my friends who were in it, they were very excited.”

Amica - Marco Leighs, Struan Gordon, Bede Miller/ IYSFF NZ Christchurch filmmakers Marco Leighs, Struan Gordon, and Bede Miller are the team behind the short film Amica.

He hopes Crash is just the start of a long and illustrious career in film-making, but is not sure yet whether he is destined to attend film school, given the hands-on experience he has already gained.

“I want to do film in my career, somewhere along the lines of producing or behind the camera, directing, producing that kind of stuff.

“When it comes to film school, I'm really not sure. It really just depends how much benefit that's going to get me when it comes to that age.”