Police launch homicide inquiry after dairy worker fatally stabbed in Sandringham, Auckland

Police are trying to find the person who fatally stabbed a worker at Sandringham’s Rose Cottage Superette.

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a dairy worker was fatally stabbed in Sandringham, Auckland, on Wednesday night.

Police were called to an aggravated robbery at a dairy, at the intersection of Haverstock Rd and Fowlds Ave, at 8.05pm.

A person entered the store armed with a knife and took the cash register, police said.

“We are still working to establish exactly what took place, but at some point during the incident the dairy worker was allegedly stabbed,” police said.

The worker suffered critical injuries and was taken to hospital. He died a short time later.

“We know this incident will be extremely concerning and unsettling for our community,” police said.

“We are undertaking extensive inquiries to identify and locate the offender.”

Cordons would remain in place overnight, and nearby residents could expect to see a significant police presence as a scene examination was carried out, witnesses were talked to and the area was canvassed.

The dairy was the Rose Cottage Superette on Fowlds Ave.

Local resident Aroha Mita and friend John Shannon were unaware a robbery had taken place at the shop, which neighbours their property, until police and emergency services arrived on the scene.

“We didn’t even know the robbery had happened,” said Mita, who saw an ambulance and six police cars outside her house.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Police at the scene on Wednesday night, in Sandringham, Auckland.

“That is so sad,” Shannon said of the incident. “We didn’t see anything. We didn’t go out on the street. We just watched out the window and saw the flashing lights.”

Police are asking for anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident who may have seen something that could assist in identifying and finding the offender to come forward.

Those who can help should contact police on 105 and quote event number P052703294.