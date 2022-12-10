Watch live: Red Bull Flugtag in Downtown Auckland

Red Bull Flugtag will be taking place at Auckland's Wynyard Quarter on December 10.

Watch live coverage of Red Bull Flugtag Auckland, exclusively on Stuff from 1pm.

Homemade flying machines will be launched across Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter this afternoon to crown the winner of Red Bull Flugtag Auckland 2022.

Flugtag, a German word which translates to “flight day”, is a global contest created by Red Bull, where teams attempt to fly homemade flying machines, usually launched off a wharf above water.

The competition last came to Auckland in the early 2000s and, after Covid-19 postponements, is back.

Twenty-one teams have themed their machines and will be judged on three categories – a pre-flight performance, creativity and the distance they manage to fly.

After a ceremonial skydive to kick this off, flying begins at 1pm.

From 1pm until 4:35pm, each team will have their time to shine, including the Stuff-sponsored team, Flying Laser Kiwi 2.0 – an ode to the New Zealand flag referendum of 2015-16.

Red Bull/Supplied Flugtag Auckland will see teams launch homemade flying machines off a six-metre high ramp, across the viaduct harbour.

Also on offer from Stuff is the Tuff Stuff obstacle course, an inflatable 100m playground featuring a climbing wall, a giant slide and tight spaces.

After the last Flugtag flight at 4:35pm, judges will gather their scores and decide on the winners, with prize giving set to take place at 4:45pm.

There will be a cash prize for teams who place in the top three – $15,000 for first, $10,000 for second and $5000 for third.

If a team manages to soar past the 55m distance set by All Black Beauden Barrett kicking a rugby ball, they will be supplied with a year’s worth of Red Bull.