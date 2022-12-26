Behind the Lens: Jason Dorday
In this series, Stuff’s visual journalists tell us the stories of how they took the shot.
My photo of Sivita, who is a homeless person in Suva, Fiji, was taken quickly and spontaneously.
Journalist Adam Dudding and I were on assignment with the Fred Hollows Foundation to report on Retinal diabetes and the effects it has on the Fijian population.
I only had a few minutes, but when Sivita entered the room and sat down, I immediately knew it was a potential frame.
He started looking around and judging distances, realising that his recent eye operation had improved his vision.
It captured the story in a single frame.
Gear Used
I travelled light for this job, without loads of gear, allowing me the luxury of concentrating on shooting pictures.
The light in Fiji is often saturated and dusty. It can offer amazing results throughout the day rather than just mornings and evenings.
I wanted to shoot the video component using GoPro action cameras and produce a first person account of the assignment.
I mostly shot with one camera and two lenses, a 28mm and 50mm. I didn’t use telephoto or zoom lenses which can distance you from the story.