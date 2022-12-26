Behind the Lens: Jason Dorday

At an eye clinic in Fiji, blindness can be reversed with a swift, transformative surgery. But out of the corner of the medics’ eyes, a worrying new threat is looming.

In this series, Stuff’s visual journalists tell us the stories of how they took the shot.

My photo of Sivita, who is a homeless person in Suva, Fiji, was taken quickly and spontaneously.

Journalist Adam Dudding and I were on assignment with the Fred Hollows Foundation to report on Retinal diabetes and the effects it has on the Fijian population.

I only had a few minutes, but when Sivita entered the room and sat down, I immediately knew it was a potential frame.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Jason Dorday photographed Sivita following his recent eye surgery, while reporting on the work being done in Fiji by the Fred Hollows Foundation.

He started looking around and judging distances, realising that his recent eye operation had improved his vision.

It captured the story in a single frame.

Gear Used

I travelled light for this job, without loads of gear, allowing me the luxury of concentrating on shooting pictures.

The light in Fiji is often saturated and dusty. It can offer amazing results throughout the day rather than just mornings and evenings.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Dorday only had a few minutes to get his photos and knew immediately when the right frame presented itself.

I wanted to shoot the video component using GoPro action cameras and produce a first person account of the assignment.

I mostly shot with one camera and two lenses, a 28mm and 50mm. I didn’t use telephoto or zoom lenses which can distance you from the story.