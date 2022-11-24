Traffic delays: Speed limit reduced on Auckland Harbour Bridge due to high wind gusts

Wellington and parts of Wairarapa could be subjected to severe gales, gusting up to 120kph. A Strong Wind Warning is active for those areas.

Evening commuters in Auckland are facing travel delays due to speed restrictions on the Harbour Bridge.

Waka Kotahi (NZ Transport Agency) is warning Auckland motorists that speed restrictions remain in place on the bridge due to strong winds, although lane reductions were removed after 5pm on Thursday.

One motorist contacted Stuff saying the speed limit on the Harbour Bridge had been reduced to 50kph, causing significant traffic delays for motorists heading north from the city.

“It took 52 mins to reach the bridge, and now it’s fine,” the motorist said.

“It’s backed up into the CBD as well.”

Dileepa Fonseka/Stuff Dozens of cars could be seen at a standstill on Bowen Avenue.

Queues of traffic had formed on Bowen Avenue in the CBD, and dozens of cars could be seen at a standstill.

Earlier on Thursday, Waka Kotahi (NZ Transport Agency) advised motorists to expect speed limits to be reduced, and reminded people to drive carefully.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied Speed restrictions remain in place on the Auckland Harbour Bridge because of strong wind gusts. File Photo.

“Due to strong wind gusts, reduced speed limits are in place on the #SH1 Harbour Bridge,” the update said.

“Lane reductions may be required. Caution is advised, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.”

Public transport services are also affected with Auckland Transport announcing significant delays for bus services due to “heavy congestion caused by lane closures on the bridge earlier today”.

Sixteen bus services - 82, 95B, 95C, 95G, 97B, 97R, 923, NX1, NX2, 802, 866, 924, 931, 933, 939, and 966 - are currently affected.

Delays are currently up to 60 minutes.