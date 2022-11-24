Vigil for Sandringham dairy worker stabbed to death focuses on crime

Police give update on the homicide at Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham, central Auckland, on Wednesday night.

Auckland’s Indian community has paid tribute to a dairy worker who was fatally stabbed, with more than 50 people gathering for a vigil on Thursday.

A 34-year-old man was killed after Sandringham’s Rose Cottage Superette was robbed on Wednesday night. The man was stabbed several times after a fight 100m down the street from the dairy.

Police have launched a murder investigation and are hunting for a lone man in connection with the fatal attack. They publicly released images on Thursday night of the alleged offender.

The images were published as members of Auckland’s Telangana community gathered to mark the death of another member of Auckland’s Indian community, 24 hours after the tragedy.

READ MORE:

* Sandringham stabbing: Family catches alleged dairy killers' movements on CCTV

* Increase in convenience stores on the market due to crime, one owner says

* Sandringham stabbing: Suspect dropped till in rubbish bin, stabbed victim in the street



Candles weren’t able to be lit because of the wind, but the community, which came from a different part of India to the victim, wanted to be there to remember them.

When shown the pictures, the members gathered were relieved to see police making progress in their investigation.

Hiren Patel, who lives only a few streets over from the Sandringham dairy and also owns a dairy himself in Taupō, said the “evil” was close to him.

James Halpin/Stuff Flowers left outside the Rose Cottage Superette in tribute to the victim.

“It’s definitely going to strike in your mind, ‘It’s going to happen to me too’,” he said.

Patel said he has been trying weekly to get funding for a fog cannon for his dairy from police, but they weren’t listening.

His store was robbed six months ago. An offender walked into the shop with a small knife, threatened staff and then robbed the till.

Police caught the offender, he said, but he wanted society to be tougher on criminals.

James Halpin/Stuff Mourners gathered in a circle and spoke of their frustration with crime in the city.

“We want tougher punishment when they’re caught.

“I don’t want my money back, a couple of hundreds don’t mean anything. But I want him to be punished,” he said.

Chris Welsly, who runs a mobile tea shop near Sandringham, said he felt unsafe working late at night.

“I feel completely under threat, I don’t feel safe.

“I feel concerned because this could happen to anybody, this could be anyone.”

Welsly, who is also a pastor at a church, said he didn’t have hate for the offender, but wanted the offender to be caught and receive the help he needed.

He said the offender didn’t understand hard work and needed to learn to appreciate that.

“He just came out and thought ‘I could rob’.

James Halpin/Stuff One dairy owner wants to see tougher punishment for criminals.

“We need to forgive people and love people,” he said.

Praveel Kumar said he used to live a few houses down from the Rose Cottage dairy and would send his 11-year-old son down to the shop to buy small things as a way of building his independence.

He said he wouldn’t do the same thing now and even felt uneasy about his now 16-year-old son being out alone.

Kumar said he had got to know the owners while he had lived there.

“I’m absolutely gutted [for them], money will come and go, but life is gone.

Kumar also wanted tougher punishment for crimes like ramraids, robberies and other assaults on retail workers.

He said offenders had “no fear of the law”.

“There is no reason to fall into crime.”