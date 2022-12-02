400 Auckland residents slapped with big water bill due to meter reading error

The Bucket List - Stuff's easy tips on how to save water around your home.

Hundreds of Aucklanders have been hit with an unusually high water bill after a staffing issue at the company contracted to read water meters.

Gulf Harbour resident Derek Marshall​ was surprised to receive a $254 water bill in November, accompanied by a letter to say his family was using too much water.

A graph on his bill suggested his average daily usage was over 1800 litres, compared to about 400 litres in the two months prior.

Usually his bills were in the range of $120 per month.

Assuming there was a leak somewhere on his property, Marshall had a plumber come around, but no leaks were found.

Marshall also couldn’t find anything wrong with his meter and had not been doing “anything stupid” to explain why his household had allegedly used an excessive amount of water.

“Something weird has happened. I don’t know where this huge bill has come from.”

Marshall contacted Watercare, which promised to send someone to check his meter, however this was yet to happen.

He paid the amount he was billed the previous month, but would not pay the rest until Watercare gave him an explanation for the huge bill.

“Why dump it on people without telling them?”

A Watercare spokesperson said it was likely Marshall had been impacted by a fault with a meter reading circuit on the Hibiscus Coast, due to a “staffing issue” at ADC, the company contracted to do the readings.

Alden Williams/Stuff Derek Marshall could not figure out why his November water bill put his water usage at an average of about 1800 litres per day, compared to 400 litres in the previous two months. (File photo)

Head of retail operations Davy Suratsingh​ said the issue largely affected the Tindalls Bay area.

“Unfortunately, it appears that around 400 water meters were incorrectly read in the wet months of July and September, with estimated reads in between.

“This meant that those customers received lower-than-normal bills over those months.”

Suratsingh said the high November bills were accurate, but were “catching up” on the previous bills that were lower than they should have been.

“We understand our customers’ frustration and worry with receiving a higher-than-expected bill – particularly at this time of year – and apologise for causing distress.”

Watercare would contact affected customers to explain the issue and available payment plans.

“If a customer is concerned about their ability to pay the bill, we encourage them to reach out to us. We can discuss flexible payment terms and other forms of financial support.”

It would be working with ADR to establish ways of identifying mistakes earlier.