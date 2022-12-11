Eric the peacock custody dispute: Convicted animal abuser takes animal rescuer to court

Pixies Animal Rescue owner Charmaine Wolmarans has been accused of theft after she rescued two peacocks, two cats and two chickens from a woman who lived with the animals in her car.

The destiny of Eric the peacock, who has been embroiled in a custody battle since January 2021, will not be determined for another year.

The civil court case involving Eric, another peacock, two cats and two chickens was adjourned by Judge Allison Anne Sinclair​ at the North Shore District Court on Thursday, pending further evidence.

Eric’s former owner, who can’t be identified for legal reasons, claims Pixies Animal Rescue owner Charmaine Wolmarans​ stole the animals from her car on January 9, 2021.

According to her statement of claim, the woman, who Stuff is calling Shelly, is asking the court to make Wolmarans give the animals back. She also wants Wolmarans and police to be charged for allegedly breaking into her car.

She is also seeking compensation for the emotional stress she suffered over the loss of her “loved and cared for pets”.

However, Shelly has been prosecuted by the SPCA four times under the Animal Welfare Act and is banned from owning animals until 2026.

Her most recent conviction in 2016 came after SPCA inspectors found cats, turkeys, chickens and a peacock living in “filthy conditions” without food or water at her property in 2013. The following year she was found with five cats locked in her car without food or water.

She was disqualified from owning animals for 10 years and sentenced to intensive supervision for two years.

In 2006, she was banned from owning animals for six years for failing to seek vet care for a dog which had suffered a serious accident and two kittens which had cat flu, instead trying to treat them herself with treatments a vet said they would never have used.

One of the kittens died and the dog had to be euthanised.

Following this conviction, the woman was found with more animals, including a pig, cat, kittens and turtles. According to the SPCA, the turtles were found gasping for air in a dirty tank with no resting platform.

Caroline Williams/Stuff Charmaine Wolmarans sat quietly in court, while Shelly and Judge Sinclair discussed whether Shelly had the right to own animals.

In 2008, she was jailed for one month and banned from owning animals for 10 years.

This week, SPCA inspectorate team lead Andre Williams confirmed she is under investigation again, after a number of animals were seized from her recently.

On Thursday, the woman told the court Wolmarans had no legal right to take her animals as she was not an authorised animal welfare officer.

Wolmarans promised she would give the animals back to her once she had a house, she said.

“The animals that she took from me, she’s since sold or lost.”

Supplied Eric the peacock now lives on a farm in Warkworth and has become a father.

Shelly previously told Stuff she would sell the moulted peacock feathers to the fashion industry. Her pets “gave me a reason to get up in the morning”.

She admitted it wasn’t an ideal living situation for the animals – the cats in the front with her, and the birds in the back – but she had rescued them and they had “nowhere else to go”.

Judge Sinclair said the fundamental point of the civil court case was whether she had the right to own animals, and it appeared she did not.

“On that basis, the whole claim falls away.”

The woman claimed the court previously ruled her animal bans were to run simultaneously and that they had lapsed, however there was no evidence of this. She was trying to sort this out, but claimed the “system was moving too slowly”.

Judge Sinclair said she had no jurisdiction to review and correct the court orders. Additionally, the orders had not been submitted as evidence.

Wolmarans, who worked for the SPCA in South Africa for 14 years, previously told Stuff the animals were thin, dehydrated, lice-ridden and in a “terrible state” when police helped her remove them from the woman's car.

The odour coming out of the car caused by a buildup of faeces, food and rubbish caused one of the police officers to gag.

“It was horrific,” she said. “The stench, it was like rotten milk.”

These days, Eric the peacock, his girlfriend and the muster of peachicks he fathered are living free-range at a 70-hectare farm in Warkworth.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Pixies Animal Rescue founder Charmaine Wolmarans talks about a situation where she ended up with more rescue cats than she could manage.

The cats and chickens were also rehomed.

In her statutory declaration, Wolmarans said the car was parked in direct sunlight with closed windows. The distressed animals didn’t appear to have any water.

“The birds in the back part of the station wagon were gasping and they kept stepping on each other as they tried to move around in the very cramped conditions.”

Shelly told the court the animals “were not in distress”.

Judge Sinclair said she was unable to proceed with the case without evidence that Shelly was allowed to own animals.

The proceedings were adjourned for another year.

“You have to be able, at that time, to produce evidence that you are entitled to have animals in your possession. These things are not without complexity. If you want to bring something to court, you’ve got the onus of proof.”

If this was not provided, the case would be thrown out.

Wolmarans, who sat quietly throughout the hour-long hearing, said afterwards that she was fine with the adjournment as she felt sorry for the woman and wanted her to have a fair chance in court.

“My case is solid,” she added.