Face of Eden Park shines on the global stage

You may not know his name, but you if have been to Eden Park in recent years you will definitely know Omar Saba’s infectious smile and friendly greetings.

Saba has been a familiar face for many years, sitting on his high chair near Kingsland station, welcoming patrons to the ground and this month the Aucklander has taken his skills to the global stage at the FIFA World Cup.

“Someone said that I’m world famous in New Zealand,” grins Saba who has taken his special skills to Qatar and volunteers at Education City Stadium where Brazil played Croatia.

Saba caught the volunteering bug at the 2011 Rugby World Cup and has been involved in every major event at Eden Park and across Auckland ever since.

“I am a teacher by trade and I just enjoy being around people, helping people and having a yarn. It gives me a huge buzz if I can put a smile on their faces,” says the 57-year-old Kiwi, who stumbled onto the Qatar opportunity when he was checking FIFA’s website.

A few clicks later and the Auckland teacher is now part of the Spectator Services team at Education City where he makes sure that spectators get into the stadium and into their seats.

One of the main tasks is helping the fans with their digital tickets on their phones, which uses new technology that only releases the tickets as soon as you step into the stadium Wifi.

Saba says the atmosphere at the matches has been amazing and he has only had to deal with a handful of grumpy fans, getting agitated by the long walks to get to the stadium.

“They get tired and some people think we are trying to be funny by making them walk that far, but there is actually a really good system to keep the crowds moving and get them where the queues are much shorter.”

He admits that at the start of the tournament the overzealous Qatari security was causing some friction with overseas visitors.

“But they relaxed a lot now they realise that people from other countries get upset when they get bossed around.”

Saba talks about ethno-centricity, a phrase he learned during his training and refers to people only seeing things from their own culture, and explains some of the tension between locals and visitors.

“And we are no different in New Zealand, we also see things from our own culture, but what I have learned here is that we are all different and need to adjust a little bit, so we can all get along.”

Saba says the FIFA World Cup has been an experience of a lifetime and has already signed up to be a volunteer for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.

“They need 5000 volunteers so I would encourage anyone interested to sign up. You don’t want to miss that.”