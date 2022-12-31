Auckland 2022 in pictures: Stuff visual journalists choose their top photos

Reporters have a lot to thank visual journalists for.

Their work captures a fleeting moment in time, an emotion that words cannot do justice.

It’s been a particularly volatile few years with Covid-19 and at times violent protests, but the VJs never let this get in the way keeping Kiwis informed.

Rain or shine – with the occasional tornado – they’re on the spot, often putting themselves in precarious positions, to get ‘the shot’.

Here are some of those shots, by Auckland visual journalists Jason Dorday, Chris McKeen, Abigail Dougherty, Ricky Wilson, Lawrence Smith, Ryan Anderson and David White.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites pass over a ceremony by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei to mark the rising of Matariki.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Wayne Brown and his family celebrate him being announced as the new mayor of Auckland.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Black Ferns captain Ruahei Demant in the Eden Park media room after winning the Rugby World Cup.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Pop star Dua Lipa performs at Spark Arena in Auckland.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Toa Samoa fans celebrate in the streets of Ōtara following the Rugby League World Cup final against Australia.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Wagih Bassalious is struggling to come to terms with the fact he was able to walk following an e-scooter accident, but left hospital as a tetraplegic.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Homeless man Tevita receives cataract surgery at the Pacific Eye Institute in Suva, Fiji. The surgery made his vision eight times better than before.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Devonport resident Rob Osborne used to play in the Maungauika/North Head tunnels as a kid in the 1950s before they were bulldozed. Officials claim the tunnels never existed.

Jason Dorday/Stuff A runner in the Auckland Marathon is helped to the finish line by a security guard and fellow competitor.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Covid-19 vaccine mandate protesters walk over the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Sandringham Liquor Store owner Andy Lin sleeps in his store after repeatedly being hit by ram raiders.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Dancer Aida Sajadi performs at Aotea Square, where people gathered in solidarity with Iranian women following death of Mahsa Amini at the hands of the country’s ‘Morality Police’.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Inside Watercare’s central interceptor tunnel in Māngere. The project will allow for 360,000 new houses to be built.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Abortion rights and reproductive freedom supporters march down Queen St following the American Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade, giving individual states the power to ban abortions.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Restaurant mogul Leo Molloy made a splash when he ran for mayor, only to bin his campaign two months before election day.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Police form a cordon around Parliament after clearing the grounds of Covid-19 protesters. Stuff visual journalists from across the country were sent to cover the at-times violent protest.

Chris McKeen/Stuff National leader Christopher Luxon and deputy Nicola Willis speak to media after the National party’s post-Budget breakfast at Eden Park.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Clean up begins after a violent end to the 24-day Parliament occupation.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Stuff journalist Ripu Bhatia told the story of how a meningitis infection almost took his life in 2015.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Alan Hall, flanked by brothers Greg and Geoff, spent 19 years in jail after he was convicted of murdering Arthur Easton. The conviction was quashed by the Supreme Court in June.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff An art wall at Parliament during the Covid-19 vaccine and mandates protest.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Akout Makal, 65 from Sudan, has been sleeping in the living room of a house occupied by seven others for more than a year, waiting for a Kāinga Ora rental.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Family and the surfing community pay tribute to Tom Coombes at Bethells Beach. Coombes, a surfer, was fatally stabbed in Mount Albert.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff People of all ages strike against climate change at Te Komititanga square in the Auckland CBD.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Macklemore commands the stage as the headline act at Friday Jams.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Lauren Murphy, the subject of Stuff documentary To My Darlings, shaves her head during her first cycle of chemotherapy surrounded by husband Antony and children Alfie and Evangeline.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Auckland Zoo Asian elephant Burma, whose relocation to Australia Zoo was cancelled in April.