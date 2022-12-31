Auckland 2022 in pictures: Stuff visual journalists choose their top photos

Reporters have a lot to thank visual journalists for.
Their work captures a fleeting moment in time, an emotion that words cannot do justice.
It’s been a particularly volatile few years with Covid-19 and at times violent protests, but the VJs never let this get in the way keeping Kiwis informed.
Rain or shine – with the occasional tornado – they’re on the spot, often putting themselves in precarious positions, to get ‘the shot’.
Here are some of those shots, by Auckland visual journalists Jason Dorday, Chris McKeen, Abigail Dougherty, Ricky Wilson, Lawrence Smith, Ryan Anderson and David White.