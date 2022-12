The vehicle is reportedly on fire. (File photo)

One person has suffered serious injuries after a car hit a power pole and then caught on fire in south Auckland’s Manurewa on Thursday evening.

Shortly before 9pm police received a report of a crash between a vehicle and a power pole near the intersection of Weymouth and Sykes roads.

“The vehicle is reported to be on fire. One person is reported to have serious injuries,” said a police spokesperson.