Behind the Lens: Lawrence Smith

Alan Hall, who was convicted of murdering Arthur Easton, spent 19 years in jail for the crime. His conviction was quashed by the Supreme Court. Stuff followed Alan and his family during the process. (First published in June 2022)

Covering Alan Hall was probably the highlight of my working year.

Alan was due to have his case quashed at the Supreme Court in Wellington for a murder he didn’t commit in the 1980’s. Shadowing Alan and his family in the weeks leading to the case allowed me to develop an intimate relationship with them and gave me access that was crucial to telling this story.

It resulted in a ten-minute short documentary that was released a day or two after the case was heard.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Alan Hall was convicted of the murder of Arthur Easton in 1985.

This portrait was shot in a really tight space in private investigator Tim McKinnel’s office.

Having cleared a space of all clutter, I needed Alan at the front of the image flanked by his two brothers who had supported him throughout his ordeal.

stuff/Stuff Stuff visual journalist Lawrence Smith, who filmed a 10-minute short documentary on Alan Hall.

Gear Used

I shot this on a 50mm 1.2 Canon lens and a flash mounted into a softbox hung overhead.