The biggest stories from Stuff's Auckland newsroom in 2022

There’s been plenty of news in Auckland this year. Here are our biggest stories.

It’s been another busy year for Auckland, with life seemingly settling into a new, post-Covid ‘normal’.

Stuff’s Auckland newsroom has worked relentlessly to deliver the stories that matter to you. And in some cases, triggered meaningful change.

We’ll be back to do it all again in 2023, but in no particular order, here are the biggest stories to come out of Auckland in 2022.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Wayne Brown became Auckland’s new mayor.

Wayne Brown wins the mayoralty

After six years under the reign of Labour-aligned Phil Goff, the Super City and its 1.72 million residents elected a new mayor in Wayne Brown.

It was a runaway win for Brown, who received 57,008 votes more than runner-up Efeso Collins.

“I will use the mandate I've been given to fix what is broken, and make Auckland a better city... Transport, crime, unfinished projects, rising costs and waste,” Brown said after learning he would be mayor.

“Under my leadership Auckland will make it clear what our region wants, this is a mandate for Auckland to decide what Auckland needs.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Yuvaraj Krishnan was sacked from Middlemore Hospital after it was revealed he was not qualified.

Imposter doctor caught working at country’s biggest hospital

Yuvaraj Krishnan was sacked from Middlemore Hospital on August 10 after it was discovered he had no medical degree or registration.

In 2011, Krishnan was rejected by University of Auckland’s medical school after he failed to get good enough grades. He then used a fake ID to attend lab classes, where he dissected cadavers. He was later trespassed from the university.

In 2022, Krishnan was caught out after another student recognised his name and reported him to the Medical Council, which took five weeks to pass on the information to Middlemore, where Krishnan had examined and prescribed medication to patients.

Krishnan has since admitted 14 charges related to forging documents to deceive health authorities in order to land jobs as a medical practitioner, despite having no medical degree or registration. He will be sentenced in February.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland woman Antonina Ovchinnikova has raised tens of thousands of dollars for volunteer units in the Russian military, which has illegally invaded Ukraine

Woman flees New Zealand after raising money for Russian soldiers invading Ukraine

In November, Stuff revealed Aucklander Antonina Ovchinnikova was running a Russian language channel on Telegram, fundraising for volunteer army units invading Ukraine.

Ovchinnikova raised 1.5 million Russian rubles (about NZ$43,000), which bought gun sights, machine gun mufflers and drones for soldiers.

She was not concerned it might be used to kill civilians, because she believed they were Nazis.

Ovchinnikova went quiet on Telegram and left for Moscow after police launched an investigation into her fundraising.

Stuff Anti-mandate protesters walk across the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Protests, protests and more protests

There were a few notable protests in Auckland this year, including an anti-Covid-19 vaccine hīkoi over the Harbour Bridge organised by Brian Tamaki’s Freedom and Rights Coalition in February. Police insisted the 3000 protesters didn’t have permission to walk over the bridge, but didn’t stop them.

That same month, around 130 people set up camp at Pukekawa/Auckland Domain in support of the Parliament protest which happened around the same time. At its peak, around 40 tents were set up on a pā site at Pukekaroa. The occupation cost ratepayers almost $28,000.

In July, hundreds marched down Queen St in solidarity with Americans following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade, giving individual states the power to ban abortions. The decision ignited discussion about abortion rights across the globe, including how it might impact the rights of women and people who can fall pregnant in New Zealand.

Aucklanders also gathered in solidarity with Iranian women at Aotea Square in October, following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini at the hands of the country’s ‘Morality Police’ for allegedly not wearing her hijab correctly. Protesters in Iran demanded an end to its misogynistic political system and for women to be allowed to wear what they want.

David White/Stuff Billy Joel performs in front of 35,000 people at his sold out concert at Eden Park.

Musicians returned to the stage after Covid-19 concert hiatus

The New Zealand border fully reopened in July, which saw the return of some of the world’s biggest bands and stars.

Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Guns N’ Roses, Kendrick Lamar, Conan Gray have all been back, as well as Macklemore and User as part of Friday Jams.

The party is set to continue in 2023, with Ed Sheeran, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Florence and the Machine, Lewis Capaldi, Harry Styles and My Chemical Romance all due to perform.

1 NEWS The hiring of Santamaria, who resigned as Breakfast presenter after a month, shows the broadcaster's recruitment process is not suited to presenters.

The Kamahl Santamaria scandal

Emmy-nominated broadcaster Kamahl Santamaria returned to New Zealand after working for Al Jazeera in Qatar for 16 years, replacing John Campbell on TVNZ’s Breakfast show.

But he soon vanished from the show in May. TVNZ portrayed his exit as being over a “family emergency”, but Stuff revealed the full story, that a female colleague had complained about inappropriate workplace behaviour from Santamaria.

The scandal cost TVNZ’s Head of News and Current Affairs his job. Paul Yurisich, who hired Santamaria after previously working with him at Al Jazeera, resigned following an independent inquiry.

A former colleague of Santamaria’s at Al Jazeera later came forward, alleging he made sexual comments towards her and gave her inappropriate hugs over a number of years.

In October, Santamaria apologised for workplace behaviour he described as “flirtatious, over-friendly” and “just a bit of banter”.

That apology came as the BBC followed Stuff’s reporting, with an investigation revealing new allegations about sexual harassment involving Santamaria while at Al Jazeera.

Kathryn George/Stuff Two survivors of a rapist hired to an Auckland school, the principal of whom he was related to, feared he would continue to abuse young women.

School hires rapist related to principal

In September, Stuff revealed an Auckland school had hired someone who’d raped a young woman and sexually violated another, despite the school knowing of his past.

Two of his survivors feared the teacher aide would use his position of power to continue sexually abusing young women.

By law, schools are required to run police checks on all staff who come into contact with children.

The rapist resigned and the principal of the school remains on leave, pending investigation.

CHRIS MCKEEN/STUFF Sandringham locals gather and sing outside Rose Cottage Superette after a fatal stabbing at the dairy in central Auckland.

Murder investigation of Sandringham dairy worker sparks national upset

Janak Patel was killed in November after the Sandringham dairy he was working in, the Rose Cottage Superette, was robbed.

Janak’s death prompted nationwide protests regarding the safety of small retail workers and calls for the government to take action to avoid further deaths.

During the homicide investigation, detectives twice contacted Stuff regarding CCTV footage journalists had obtained ahead of police.

Shortly after Stuff provided the information, the first images of a suspect was released.

Three people are before the courts in relation to the incident.