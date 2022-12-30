What it takes to put on Auckland's New Year fireworks show

Robert McDermott from Pyrostar International is the brains behind the New Year's Eve fireworks display on the Sky Tower.

Robert McDermott has had one New Year’s Eve off work in the 37 years.

The Covid-forced cancellation of last year's fireworks display in Auckland meant he spent the evening at home in Wellington, where he lit a sparkler in the backyard.

This year, McDermott is back on the big job as the New Year’s display returns to downtown Auckland.

At 6am on Saturday, he and his team will begin installing 500kg of fireworks ahead of the midnight spectacle. He expects that will take about eight hours, leaving time for a short rest before the countdown.

Last year aside, McDermott has been the brains behind SkyCity’s fireworks display for the last seven years.

His resume also includes other key events of the last four decades. Beginning his career with Expo 88 in Brisbane, McDermott has designed and lit fireworks for the Hong Kong handover, the Olympic Games in Atlanta and Sydney, and millennium fireworks displays in Sydney and London.

David White/Stuff The Auckland fireworks display that brought the start of 2020.

The 80s and 90s were the heyday of fireworks, he said.

Back then, they were all lit by hand. Now, displays are computer programmed with 1500 lines of information feeding into the SkyCity show.

Sky Tower presents a particular challenge, partly because of launches from three levels.

“I can go up and down, round and round, it gives you options.”

Dave Rowland/Getty Images A light show from the Sky Tower and Auckland Harbour Bridge during Auckland New Year's Eve celebrations on December 31, 2021.

Racks to hold the fireworks have been custom built for Sky Tower. This year, due to international supply chain issues, McDermott started planning and designing the show as far back as February to be sure they’d arrive on time.

“Designing fireworks is like creating a piece of music, it’s your take on how it is.”

And it’s more easily done with a soundtrack, he said.

This year’s soundtrack, which will be livestreamed, is all Kiwi music.

Around 3500 shots will go off in Saturday’s display with multiple fireworks firing at a time.

The show combines single star comets with mines which explode from the ground, releasing 20 or 30 stars, and cross-sets which look like a shell burst.

Specific fireworks are used that dissipate into the air, similar to those used at American theme parks, so that people can stand beneath the display because there is no fallout.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Despite the cancellation of the fireworks display last year, thousands of people waiting for the countdown crowded the streets of Auckland.

“You still get a buzz out of it after all this time. It still astounds me that so many people come out to see it.”

With Victoria Street closed between Federal Street and Albert Street for City Rail Link construction, McDermott suggested “there’s a great view at Victoria Park”.

With Auckland the first major city to see in the New Year and a two-hour gap before Sydney hits the headlines, McDermott said international media often feature images from the Sky Tower display.

But he said he’d like Auckland to do more.

“We really want Auckland to be the place to be for New Year’s Eve. But it needs to grow,” he said.

”Something else needs to happen on the harbour. Auckland is sitting on a gold mine.

However, even the current five-minute spectacle comes at a price.

SkyCity has been bankrolling the display for 25 years. Chief operating officer Callum Mallett said this year’s bill was worth “well over $100,000 and a significant amount of time”

“We do it because we know that the Sky Tower is seen by many as an iconic landmark,” he said.

“We as a company see New Year’s Eve as a reason to celebrate.”