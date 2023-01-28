Council waiting on advice from emergency services as Auckland mayor Wayne Brown declares state of emergency

Stuff readers sent in their videos of the weather chaos from around Auckland.

Auckland Council is preparing to receive intelligence from emergency services as New Zealand’s biggest city wakes to flooding chaos.

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown declared a state of emergency in the Auckland region on Friday night. The announcement came hours after torrential rain, flash flooding and mass evacuations.

It also came after a body was found in a culvert in Wairau Valley on Auckland's North Shore. Police have not yet confirmed whether the death was in relation to flooding.

A second body was found nearby shortly after midnight on Saturday morning in a car park in Wairau Valley.

Council told Stuff on Saturday morning that it is waiting on intelligence from emergency services so that a response plan can be built.

It is not yet known which areas are most affected.

Council is warning people that this is "not an exact science" and that Auckland is a “big region”, but daylight will help establish the facts - which will "unfold a lot this morning".

Supplied Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown signs a declaration of a state of emergency in response to widespread flooding on Friday, January 27.

Brown made the announcement shortly before 10.30pm on Friday, and later followed with an impromptu press conference at 11.15pm – the first of its kind in Brown’s mayoralty.

Speaking to press, Brown said he had been in his office “all night” receiving updates on the situation.

"I made this declaration of emergency immediately on receiving the advice from the duty controller that I should do so.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Auckland mayor Wayne Brown called an impromptu press conference late on Friday night to address his decision to declare the flooding in Auckland an emergency.

“It would not have been appropriate for me to act before that point,” Brown said.

Brown also used the press conference as an opportunity to address criticism about the speed of the emergency response.

"There's been some speculation that I could have acted sooner, but I couldn't.

“This is a formal process ... it's not to be taken lightly. I've listened to the professionals in the field."

He said that as soon as he was given the go-ahead to make the state of emergency declaration, he did so.

“My role isn’t to rush out there with buckets, it’s to be here ensuring that the centre is well-organised and that we are taking appropriate steps at the appropriate time – not rushing into them in response to noise outside.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Flooding in West Auckland as families are evacuated from their homes.

Brown warned that Aucklanders will have "a major, major job" ahead in responding to the widespread flooding on Saturday.

He said he will be out and about to survey the damage on Saturday.

Brown’s initial statement said that the emergency declaration reflected “the extent of damage, displacement and disruption caused by this evening’s severe weather event and enables emergency services and response agencies to draw on resources, and enact additional powers, to assist affected Aucklanders”.

The statement also said the region has experienced widespread damage from flooding and torrential rain, with reports of slips and inundation, and that infrastructure and emergency services alike have been overwhelmed.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Mt Roskill Labour MP Michael Wood described the situation in Auckland as “extremely serious” but the decision to declare a Civil Defence emergency rested with the mayor.

“We want to make sure that all residents are kept informed, and emergency services are able to reach those who are most vulnerable and at risk as quickly as possible. Do not put yourself at risk,” Brown said.

Earlier, deputy mayor Desley Simpson said Brown had declared a state of emergency, yet Auckland Emergency Management and Brown were yet to communicate such news.

Similarly, councillor Josephine Bartley, of the ​Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Ward, told Stuff she hoped the Mayor's Office would soon communicate with the public.

Bartley read an email to Stuff, from the Mayor's Office, saying Brown had signed a state of emergency and it will be communicated “imminently”.

Jason Dorday/Stuff The extent of the damage caused by Friday’s flooding is not yet known, Brown said.

Earlier, Mt Roskill Labour MP Michael Wood said the decision to declare a Civil Defence emergency ultimately rested with Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown.

Taking to social media, Wood said Government ministers had been meeting on the flash flooding which has seen mass evacuations.

Wood described the situation as “extremely serious” and that “a formal declaration sits with the Mayor.”