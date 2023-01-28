Two children reported missing in Auckland found with a 'woman not known to them'

Police conducted a search of the area and located the children with a woman not known to them on Weymouth Rd about 8.30pm (file photo)

Two children reported missing in Auckland on Saturday night have been found with a "woman not known to them".

At 7.50pm police were told two children were missing from an address on Great South Rd in Manurewa.

Police conducted a search of the area and located the children with a woman not known to them on Weymouth Rd about 8.30pm.

The children were unharmed and taken back to their family.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish how they came to be with the woman.

As the investigation is ongoing, police are unable to comment further, a spokesperson said.