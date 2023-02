First responders on the scene after a bach collapsed in Auckland's south.

Northland, Auckland and Coromandel woke on Wednesday to more heavy rain, damaging winds and flooding.

Four people have been killed since floods began on Friday afternoon, and red heavy rain warnings and watches remain for much of the country on Wednesday.

Here's a look at some of the damage.

Wednesday

David White/Stuff Floodwaters on Brewster Ave, Point Chevalier, Auckland.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Flooding is seen from the Tairua side of Hikuai Bridge. Only trucks were allowed through.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Three people are injured after a slip in Auckland's Manukau Heads.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Emergency services respond to the structure collapse in Orua Bay, Manukau Heads.

Iain McGregor/Stuff A driveway has collapsed on West End Rd in Westmere.

David White/Stuff Eden Park practice ground in Kingsland is underwater.

David White/Stuff Flooding on Parish Rd in Sandringham.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Cars trapped by a slip on Marine Parade in Bayswater, on the North Shore of Auckland.

David White/Stuff Floodwaters on Brewster Ave were high enough for Aucklanders to kayak.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff A large slip blocks the road along Tamaki Drive, Auckland.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Heavy flooding around Onehunga Bay Reserve and Beachcroft Ave Onehunga after overnight rain in Northland and Auckland.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Flooding in Devonport after a night of torrential rain in Auckland.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Flooding in Devonport.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Flooding in Wairau Valley on Auckland's North Shore after a night of heavy rain.

Jon Adams/Supplied The driveway of this Blockhouse Bay property is back to looking like a river on Wednesday.

David White/Stuff Flooding around the Fresh Collective in Mt Albert on Wednesday.

David White/Stuff Brewster Ave was under water on Wednesday.

Supplied Water streaming into a garden in Auckland's Blockhouse Bay at 6am on Wednesday.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Flooding on Universal Drive, Henderson.

Denise Piper/Stuff A tree down on Russell Rd near Oakura, Northland on Tuesday was cleared away by crews.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Flooding at Hikuai on the Coromandel, a pitstop that is now far more isolated with the closure of the SH25A over the range to Thames.

Luxury homes teeter on cliff edges

Jason Dorday/Stuff Slips and flood damage around Maritime Tce Birkenhead and Little Shoal bay.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff A property above the motorway leading to the Auckland Harbour Bridge sits close to the edge of a cliff after a slip.

Iain McGregor/Stuff The carpark at Bayswater's Ocean Breeze Hotel has slipped into the ocean.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Drone visuals illustrate the damage and cliff erosion around Colwill Rd, Massey, on Tuesday.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff A million-dollar property on Buckley Track in Paremoremo is near the edge of a cliff.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff A house worth $4.9m on Greenhithe's Rahui Rd close to the edge after slips.

DAVID WHITE/Stuff Landslide in front of a home on St Stephen’s Rd in Parnell.

Tuesday

LAWRENCE SMITH An Auckland resident cleans up after the storm on Tuesday.

Jeremy Shute/Supplied A slip caused a tree to take out power lines on Scenic Dr in Swanson on Tuesday.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Residents in Mangere Bridge, Auckland, dump belongings into skips as they clean up their homes.

David White/Stuff Contractors in Auckland block access to a stretch of Scenic Drive after a falling tree caused damage on Tuesday.