How will polluted floodwaters impact Auckland's harbours?

Luxury homes on Crescent Rd, Parnell, have been impacted by landslips sending sediment into the Waitematā Harbour.

Floodwaters have carried unknown amounts of contaminants from roads, car parks, homes and garages into waterways and harbours around Tāmaki Makaurau.

While residents have been encouraged to stay out of the water to avoid hazards including sewage and debris, what does the onslaught of unfiltered stormwater mean for the region’s marine environment?

On Friday morning, karakia, karanga and waiata rang out as representatives from Ngāti Whatua Ōrākei, Auckland Council and Watercare placed a rāhui on the Waitematā to give its water a chance to recover from the past week’s pollution.

But little is known about the extent of the contamination.

Head of planning for Auckland Council’s Healthy Waters division, Nick Vigar, said it’s crystal ball-gazing to understand the level of contamination and difficult to give reliable information on the extent of the impact.

Nothing could be done to prevent contaminants flowing into the sea in events like this, he said. And from a health perspective, faecal contamination was the priority for Auckland Council as Watercare continued to discover broken parts in its wastewater network, he said.

On Friday, a spokesperson said Watercare was in the process of fixing known damage to its infrastructure from the flooding and had begun inspecting all pipes and assets for damage.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Cars caught in a flooded car park in The Strand, Auckland.

Clean-ups had been taking place at overflows from wastewater manholes and engineered overflow points, as well as overflows affecting private property and public spaces, the spokesperson said.

The majority of stormwater in Auckland flowed directly into waterways and the sea, with only a small amount first flowing through wetlands and ponds, Vigar said.

“But when it comes to faecal matter, nothing will stop it getting into waterways.

“In events like this, anything that was on the land ends up in the waterways.”

DAVID WHITE/Stuff Signs at the Auckland Domain warn people not to swim in the floodwater.

Vigar said also of concern was sediment entering the sea from the “immense amount of slips”, along with debris.

Professor Simon Thrush is head of the University of Auckland’s Institute of Marine Science. For Thrush, sedimentation coming from the land is the biggest problem Auckland’s coastal ecosystem faces and its effects will be seen for a long time.

“That has a massive impact on our coastal ecosystems. It makes beaches and harbours muddier, it decreases the clarity of the water and makes it hard for the seaweed and other plants to grow. Once that material’s in the system it either gets re-suspended and moves offshore in the next storm, or it stays in the harbour.”

Abigail Dougherty Flooding and slips submerged Little Shoal Bay in Northcote, Auckland after the storm over the long weekend.

This week’s flooding was a big clean out at places that would not normally get flushed, Thrush said.

“Think of all the places that have been flooded, there’s a cocktail of things that could be on their way to or already in the harbour,” Thrush said.

“Some things are really persistent and will stay in the water for a long time. Such as some of the weirder, newer chemicals we use like the chemicals to waterproof clothing and fire retardants.”

Other contaminants would be material from car tyres, oils on roads, any small spills that had happened at storage yards or factories, and plastics and rubbish from the roadside, Thrush said.

DAVID WHITE/Stuff Heavy duty pumps work to drain lower car parks of a Ronayne St apartment block. Over 100 cars were completely submerged in flood waters

Plastics affect larger marine animals and, as they break down, they affect the way the marine system functions.

And bearing the brunt of the surge of contaminants will be shellfish.

“They’re basically little vacuum cleaners. They’re sucking the water in and accumulating food resources for themselves. They will accumulate contaminants, particularly biological contaminants like E. coli.”

Thrush said there’s usually a period when shellfish will clean themselves out once the water is clear, but they shouldn’t be gathered for at least a couple of weeks. The longer term impact could come from sediment if it smothers the shellfish beds.

STUFF Council contractors are finally on the ground cleaning up mess and sodden furniture strewn on a Mt Eden street.

Carl Morgan, Forest and Bird regional conservation manager, said the region’s marine ecosystem was under considerable pressure already.

“Any shock event is another cut to add to the thousand cuts that are already there. We won’t know without proper monitoring and evidence of the effects of this.

“We can prevent this happening in future by investing in green solutions like wetlands and making room for rivers,” Morgan said.