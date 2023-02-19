How do engineers monitor Auckland's moving coastal land?

Stuff senior journalist Ali Mau gives an update on the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle in Muriwai, Auckland.

Engineers are relying on technology to reveal the details and potential threat of landslides in Auckland’s west coast communities that were hit hard by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Residents would have seen a helicopter fly back and forth over the townships of Muriwai, Piha and Karekare on Saturday, Auckland Council’s head of engineering resilience Ross Roberts said.

Equipped with specialised lidar technology, the chopper has been making a detailed scan of the land in its new form.

“For the communities that are effected, getting the answers is not a quick process,” Roberts said. “In some places, like Muriwai, there’s not going to be a rapid resolution.”

However, Roberts wants to work quickly but make sure the end result is robust.

The data generated by the lidar chopper gets processed in New Zealand, Singapore and Germany to produce a 3D model of the whole area with aerial photography draped over the model, Roberts said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Aerial photos of Muriwai show the scale of the slip damage

The survey provides 50 points of data per square metre and, coupled with a repeat survey, it will allow engineers to see what has changed and quantify the risk of further landslides.

Roberts is hopeful the follow-up survey can take place in a week’s time, but that will depend on the need for the equipment in other parts of the country.

Auckland Council initially brought in the equipment from Singapore-based company, Dimap, to do a baseline survey of coastal erosion in the Auckland region.

Ross Roberts/Supplied Geotechnical engineer Ross Roberts is Auckland Council's head of engineering resilience.

That coastal survey was finished two days before the January 27 torrential rainfall event that caused flooding and landslides around the region. Two Dimap employees who accompanied the equipment agreed to stay in New Zealand to carry out further surveys following the disaster.

“We’ve got that baseline data, so now there’s this important need to carry on using the equipment.”

Roberts said sections of the initial coastal erosion survey will be repeated in places where slips and erosion have occurred in recent weeks.

Ross Roberts/Supplied A helicopter equipped with lidar technology has been doing surveys of Auckland’s coastal erosion and areas impacted by landslides caused by from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Engineers have also been using drones to create 3D models of affected land for visual comparison, as well as making on the ground observations, he said.

Satellite-based insar technology is also being used to identify ground movement. But associated satellites only fly over once every 12 days so it will be a while before there is usable data, Roberts said.

Working with GNS Science, council engineers are also using highly accurate GPS monitors to pick up on land movements.

While on Monday, Roberts hopes that topographic surveys can get underway in parts of Piha where it is safe to do so.

Ross Roberts/Supplied Auckland Council engineers worked with GNS Science to identify the areas hit the worst by landslides and prioritise where to monitor land movements.

Landslides are common in New Zealand and a natural part of the evolution of the landscape, he said, but it is not so common for landslides to impact people and “the scale of it was a surprise”.

Last week’s landslides are the combined result of weeks of rainy weather that has left the ground saturated. Any additional rain was going to increase pore pressure in the soil, he said.

“Gravity is always trying to pull a slope down to be flat. The strength of the soil and rock is what holds it up, but the strength of the soil is constantly changing. When water gets into the soil and rock, it increases pressure in the voids which reduces the strength of the soil. When it fails you get a landslide.”

Roberts said it is important to be collecting the right information now to inform decision-making in the future.

“We need to make sure we learn from this.”