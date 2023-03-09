Auckland man plagued by mystery Uber Eats deliveries from persons unknown

Auckland man Jake Scott receives a big breakfast and some tampons via Uber Eats from a mystery person.

Breakfast is served, but by whom is a mystery to an Auckland man who has received 24 surprise Uber Eats deliveries over the past four days.

Torbay resident Jake Scott, 27, assumed a mistake had been made when Uber Eats delivered him a pot of noodles, some milk and chocolate at 2am on Sunday.

But it soon became clear this was no mistake when the deliveries kept coming, about 10 times per day, including through the night and to his workplace.

“It’s really puzzling,” Scott said of the growing pile of deliveries at his front door, which included a hot big breakfast from the Coffee Club delivered during his interview with Stuff.

Grocery items were amongst the goods delivered, many of which were delivered as a single item.

They included Weetbix, an apple, Tim Tams, cinnamon Oreos, a V energy drink, Fanta, an oat milk hot chocolate, a chai oat latte, ready salted chips, creamy onion dip, a strawberry Primo, Ribena and an onion.

“Not gonna lie, I have been eating some of it. When free food shows up, of course you’re gonna eat it.”

That included a Domino’s vegan and gluten-free garlic bread, ironically delivered to his job at Hell Pizza.

Jake Scott/Supplied While enjoying the free food amid the cost of living crisis, Jake Scott is a bit creeped out by the mystery deliveries.

“It was disgusting.”

Can you help solve this mystery? Email caroline.williams@stuff.co.nz

Stranger items Scott has received included a mango Fruju at 1am, a 100 watt soft white Philips light bulb, tampons and a single rose with an unsigned note saying “I love you”.

Believing he could be the victim of a prank, Scott asked his mates to prove their innocence with screenshots of their bank and Uber Eats transactions.

Jake Scott/Supplied The surprise Uber Eats deliveries have so far included a big breakfast, noodles, an apple, milk, biscuits and a light bulb.

The Uber Eats drivers, some who had delivered to Scott on multiple occasions and were equally confused, were only able to share the names of those who made the deliveries, which included: John P, Alofa T and Mr X.

Scott said while he wasn’t complaining about the free food, given high food prices, the deliveries were “creepy” and “need to stop”.

Asked if he had a message for the person responsible for the deliveries, Scott had one request.

“Can you send some KFC?”

Uber has been contacted for comment.

This is not the only food mystery unfolding in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Residents of Waiheke Island have been plagued for a year by a person leaving single sausages, wrapped in bread, in their mailboxes.

The identity of the Surfdale Sausager remains a mystery and locals say it is tearing the community apart, with everyone pointing fingers at each other.