One dead in 'horrible' car fire in downtown Auckland
A person has died in a “horrible” car fire in downtown Auckland.
A police spokesperson said the car fire on Quay St was reported about 11.40am.
“[Firefighters] have extinguished the fire and police have established that one person was in the car at the time of the fire, and this person is deceased.”
The circumstances of the fire are not yet clear, the police spokesperson said.
The burnt-out car can be seen in the middle of the road ferry terminal. Police detectives are inspecting the area.
“Quay St is expected be blocked for several hours and people are asked to avoid the area.”
The car was covered with a sheet and towed away about 1.15pm.
A crew of workers was seen scraping debris off the road with shovels.
A senior Fire and Emergency source told Stuff the area was being treated as a crime scene.
Stuff understands eyewitnesses were taken to the central city police station to be interviewed.
A woman who witnessed the incident said she was eating at a nearby restaurant when they were evacuated mid-meal.
She said she could immediately smell petrol and then saw flames.
“It was horrible,” she said.
Auckland Transport tweeted that bus routes 27H, 27W and 70 would re-route.
