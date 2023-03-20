Yeah, Nah: Should Auckland have light rail?

After years of delays and debate, the Government last week announced a proposal for an enormous Auckland light rail system would now come “in stages”.

Despite this, public consultation is still being sought on the site of a new station in Māngere for the project.

The full scheme was expected to cost as much as $15 billion, although it’s not clear how much of it will still go ahead under the re-scoped plan – the full details still haven’t been announced.

Under the earlier, full proposal, the 24km light rail system would have run from the city centre to Auckland Airport with 18 stations on the route.

According to ALR’s earlier plans, commuters using the rapid transit system would have been able to travel from the CBD to Māngere in 32 minutes and from the town centre to the airport in just seven minutes.

But some have argued light rail is too expensive, will take too long to build, and is not the right option for Auckland.

What do you think? Should Auckland have light rail? Vote in the Yeah, Nah poll above.

READ MORE:

* Auckland mayor breaks silence on City Rail Link cost blowout

* Physical work begins for Auckland Light Rail project

* Time to wake up from the multi-billion-dollar fantasy of Auckland's light rail

* KiwiRail revives Avondale to Southdown train link for freight and passengers



RICKY WILSON/STUFF Work has begun on the Auckland light rail project, with the first bore hole dug.