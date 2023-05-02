The detail on Auckland's new toll road – and how some residents can avoid paying

Commuters will be pinged up to $3 per trip to use Auckland’s new highway between State Highway 1 and Whangaparāoa peninsula, but some may be able to avoid paying.

Toll cameras will be placed at either end of O Mahurangi Penlink – one at the state highway connection and one east of what will be the newly built Weiti Bridge across the Weiti River.

However, planned connections at Stillwater on Duck Creek Rd and at Ara Weiti, just east of the state highway and East Coast Rd, will not be tolled.

It means residents of Stillwater can partially use the new highway without paying, if they're willing to take East Coast Rd and join the motorway at Oteha Valley Rd, about 9km south.

Will they be bothered? It isn’t clear, but it would still shave off 6 minutes and 7km from their current trip via Spur Rd to join the state highway.

The highway has a price tag of $830 million and is due for completion in 2026.

Once it is complete, commuters will face a $3 toll per trip during peak hours and a $2 toll during off-peak hours.

In his announcement on Monday, Transport Minister Michael Wood said travel between the two access points wouldn’t be tolled.

That would ensure some residents along the route of the new road who had no other choice but to use it could do so freely.

For residents of the Whangaparāoa peninsula, the new highway will save them about 20 minutes on a commute to the city.

Stuff A trip on O Mahurangi Penlink will cost commuters $3 at peak times, but taking the alternate route will set them back about $1.35 more in petrol.

Google estimates it takes about an hour and 10 minutes at present.

They’ll be travelling 6km less than at present, reducing the average car’s emissions by about a kilogram.

For their $3 trip, Hibiscus “coasties” will pay about 15 cents per minute saved.

They’ll also save an average of half a litre of petrol, worth about $1.35 if it's 91 octane bought at today’s prices.

Waka Kotahi & Google Maps/Supplied There will be several connections to the new highway, at State Highway 1, East Coast Rd, Ara Weiti Rd, Duck Creek Rd in Stillwater and on Whangaparāoa Rd.

According to one estimate in 2021 by consultant engineers Beca, 9100 vehicles will use Ō Mahurangi Penlink each day.

When it’s completed, O Mahurangi Penlink will be one of four tolled roads in the country, including the Northern Gateway toll, also in Rodney, as well as the Tauranga Eastern Link and Takitimu Drive, both in Bay of Plenty.

The Northern Gateway toll at Johnstones Hill has collected more than $157 million since it opened in 2008.

It is expected to pay off debt borrowed for the project by 2038.

Wood has previously announced the soon-to-be completed Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway will not be tolled.

The Auckland Harbour Bridge was tolled at 2 shillings and 6 pence, or about $8.50 in today’s money, when it was opened in 1959. The tolls were removed 25 years later.

