Auckland before-and-after photos: Photographer captures unique city perspective

Brian Donovan began his life-long mission to capture the city on film in 1969, and continued after he left school.

Donovan, who has spent his whole life living in Auckland, has been capturing photos around the city since he was in high school in the 1960s.

After leaving school, he continued to capture snaps around the growing city, with his work now an invaluable resource for historians and publishers.

Donovan’s photography project, Now and Then, was inspired by images taken in the early 1900s by Henry Winkelmann.

“I know what was there. I almost feel like I’m time-travelling walking through this old world that is now gone,” Donovan told TVNZ’s Seven Sharp.

Donovan said he would go to a location as many as four times to get the perspective right.