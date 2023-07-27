Fire at East Auckland Kāinga Ora development deemed ‘suspicious’.

When Anwar Alazzawai woke early Monday morning her room was glowing “like the sun had come” into her home.

She opened the curtains and the window was hot to touch. Just a couple metres away, a Kāinga Ora construction site had been engulfed in flames.

Firefighters rushed to the blaze around 5.45am on Guys Rd in Auckland’s East Tamaki, but by the time it was doused the fire had caused “extensive damage” to the construction site.

On Wednesday, police confirmed they were treating the fire as suspicious.

The site of the fire was set to become a 48-home Kāinga Ora development.

Alazzawai said she was terrified. She’s only lived in East Tamaki for a year but has already seen floods, a cyclone and now a construction fire.

“I took my kids, and we stayed inside the car,” she said.

A friend called and invited Alazzawi and her family to shelter in a neighbouring house.

Alazzawi’s home wasn’t touched by the flames, but a few days on, the family is still reeling from the experience.

“My daughter, she can’t sleep since the fire. She’s scared,” Alazzawi said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff No one was injured in the Monday morning blaze.

East Tamaki resident Iblin Melgar also woke to find the construction site swallowed by billowing black smoke.

“I saw it in the kitchen window. It was big – it looked like they couldn’t control it,” Melgar said.

“I woke up the children and said to get dressed in case we had to evacuate.”

Melgar opened her door for neighbouring families – including Alazzawai – to shelter from the smoke and the cold.

Her home was far enough from the fire that it wasn’t in danger.

“There were people bringing baggage. We gave them coffee and tea,” Melgar said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The site of the fire was set to become a 48-home Kāinga Ora development.

Fire and Emergency services attended the scene at 5.32 on Monday and by 8.30am, the fire had been contained.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Police has asked to talk to anyone who may information about the suspicious fire to contact 105 quoting the file number 230724/0959.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.