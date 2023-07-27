Auckland mayor pulls councillor from key transport directorship in reshuffle

Veteran councillor Mike Lee is losing his $55,000 role as a director of Auckland Transport (AT) in a “cabinet reshuffle” proposed by the city’s mayor Wayne Brown.

Lee is one of two councillors with extra roles on the AT board, and while he’d initially been a close supporter of Brown, the relationship has cooled with differences on key issues.

Lee, a former chair of the Auckland Regional Council, opposed a key Brown budget policy to sell the ratepayers’ Auckland Airport shares, and he supports the retention of a council-owned port.

“The record will show I have been supportive of the mayor from the beginning, however I cannot support the sale of public assets - as I told him, this goes against everything I stand for,” said Lee.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland mayor Wayne Brown and deputy mayor Desley Simpson

Just nine months into his term, Brown will ask councillors to replace Lee with senior councillor Chris Darby.

In another cooled relationship, Wayne Walker will no longer chair the Council Controlled Organisation Direction and Overview Committee, with the previous deputy Shane Henderson moving up.

Brown loyalist, Howick ward’s Sharon Stewart retains the chair of the Civil Defence and Emergency Management committee, despite an independent review of the January 27 flooding disaster finding the system was “not prepared for an event of the magnitude and speed”

Brown is proposing the creation of new Budget Committee, chaired by himself with Greg Sayers as his deputy, and including two members of the Independent Maori Statutory Board.

Among other changes to deputy chairs, and liaison roles with CCO’s, Manurewa-Papakura ward councillor Angela Dalton becomes the link to Eke Panuku, and the deputy mayor Desley Simpson to Tātaki Auckland Unlimited.

Lawrence Smith, Ricky Wilson/Stuff Mayor Wayne Brown displayed a range of emotions during day one of discussions over Auckland Council's budget.

There are proposed tweaks in pay for all but the mayor, and councillors without additional responsibilities, in a new determination by the Remuneration Authority, sharing out a pool of money across the different tiers of responsibility.

However, Brown’s tweaked committee structure and a different number of roles with extra responsibility, mean that the salary pool will also have to be modified.

Councillors will debate these proposals at a meeting on Thursday.