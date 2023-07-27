Lockdowns lift at schools and ECEs in west Auckland after armed police respond

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Armed police surrounded Rutherford College on Thursday, after a verbal threat was made against the school.

Four schools and nine preschools across the Te Atatū Peninsula went into lockdown at about midday on Thursday.

All schools were out of lockdown by 2pm.

Alarm was raised after a person called Rutherford College threatening to go to the school with a gun at 11.22am.

Armed police went to the school, and police will remain in the area for the rest of Thursday afternoon.

Four schools and nine preschools in West Auckland went into lockdown after a “verbal threat” was made on Thursday morning.

By 2pm the lockdown for all schools and ECEs was lifted.

Police said they are responding to a threat made over the phone towards Rutherford College in Te Atatū Peninsula.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

“As a precaution, the school and a neighbouring childcare facility have been advised to lockdown while further inquiries are made,” a police spokesperson said.

READ MORE:

* Two arrested after reports of gunfire in Palmerston North

* Police treating two firearm incidents in Massey street as linked

* Lockdown lifted at West Auckland schools, police speaking to person



At about 12.30pm on Thursday, two armed police officers were at the gates of Rutherford College, with a third officer directing parents.

The following schools went into lockdown:

Rutherford College

Te Atatu Intermediate School

Rutherford Primary School

Matipo Primary

The following ECE centres went into lockdown:

BestStart Te Atatū

BestStart Te Atatū Rd

Fetufa Tokelau Akoga Kamata Early Childhood Centre

Go Bananas Childcare

Rutherford Preschool

Te Atatū Peninsula Kindergarten

Te Atatū Village Kindergarten

Kōhanga Reo o Te Kōtuku

The Fire Station Daycare (this ECE was in voluntary lockdown)

Rutherford College posted on its website that the school has locked down “due to an incident” in the area.

The father of a pupil at Rutherford College said there were “lots of armed police” outside the school.

Rutherford Primary and nearby Matipo School as well as Te Atatū Intermediate and Te Atatu Peninsula Kindergarten are also currently in lockdown.

Matipo’s principal Matua Jonnie​ Black said “all tamariki are safe and secure” in their classrooms.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Rutherford College, Rutherford Primary, Matipo Primary and Te Atatū Intermediate were put into lockdown on Thursday after a verbal threat was made in the area.

“Please do not call or come to the school until you get an all clear”

About 10 parents had gathered near the gates of Rutherford College shortly after midday, despite the school’s advice to stay away.

In a statement on Rutherford College’s website, the school asks “people do not call or come to the school until you get an all clear”.

“All staff and students are currently safe and secure,” the school said.

One parent, who did not want to be named, said she understood police had received a call from someone saying they had a gun and were going to come to the school.

She understood police had set up an armed perimeter around the school, where her 13-year-old daughter is a student.

“I’ve tried calling the office, but they’re not picking up.

“As soon as I saw the text, I came. It’s like parent mode was activated.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff In a statement on Rutherford College’s website said not to call or come to the school.

Another mother, who Stuff agreed not to name, has a 15-year-old son who goes to Rutherford College.

She had approached the police officers at the gates for more information, but had just been told the staff and students were safe.

“But they don’t know that, I don’t know that, and that’s why I’m here.

“Police have given us no indication to what the nature of the call was or the tone of it and whether it was serious.

“You expect this shit to happen in the USA, not here in New Zealand,” the mother said. She said she was particularly worried last weekend’s shooting incident in Auckland’s CBD would spark “copy-catting”.

Emily Shepherd/Supplied A Rutherford College student said students had made barricades to hide under while they waited for the all clear.

Earlier lockdown in the Randwick Park area

Earlier on Thursday morning a preschool and a college in south Auckland went into a “brief lockdown” after reports of a man armed with a gun in the Randwick Park area.

Police said the reports have not been substantiated.

“Police have been liaising with the schools concerned to provide them with reassurance,” a police spokesperson said.

According to police, the reports have not been substantiated and the college decided to go into lockdown by itself.

Google Maps/Supplied South Auckland high school goes into lock down after reports of armed man. (File photo)

An employee from Early Learning Counties Manukau Alfriston College told Stuff they were told tolockdown by police at about 10.30am.

This lockdown lasted for 15 minutes, after which time police gave them the all clear.

The employee said lockdowns happen quite often, with the kindy locking down whenever there may be a police presence in the area.

She said everything was back to normal, and the kids in preschool were all happy.

- Stuff