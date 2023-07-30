$450 per week for 'rustic' cottage in the bush powered by extension cables

A "quirky" cottage in the bush has cost landlords Peter Millman and Wade Cornell $10,900 after the Tenancy Tribunal ruled it was not up to standard.

A West Auckland landlord has been ordered to pay $10,900 for renting out a leaky, mouldy cottage in the bush that was powered by a chain of extension cables.

Tenants paid $450 a week to rent the property.

Landlord and woodworking artist Peter Millman appeared before the Tenancy Tribunal on behalf of himself and his co-trustee Wade Cornell.

He described the arrangement on the 8000m² block of bush-covered land in Titirangi as flatmates living together in a “creative community”.

The cottage rented by the tenants, whose names were suppressed, was powered by extension cables running from Millman’s house – but the tenants were regularly left without power when a fuse would trip.

The tribunal heard the tenants would have to wait for Millman to return home to reset the fuse, and on one occasion their fridge “defrosted” after a day without power.

Adjudicator M Allan awarded the tenants $7907 for the “unsatisfactory” set up, being half the rent they paid while they lived there.

Carolyn Thomas/Stuff Peter Millman is a celebrated West Auckland woodworking artist, as well as a landlord of a “creative community”. (File photo)

According to the tribunal decision, things came to a head after the Auckland floods in January, when – after four days – power had not been restored to the cottage despite Millman’s house having power.

The tenants emailed Millman, suggesting they ought not to have to pay rent if the fault was the landlord’s responsibility.

Millman responded: “I think under the circumstances you need to look for another place to live as soon as possible… three weeks is long enough for you to find somewhere else. Of course, I can give you good references, including that you demand rent refunds for any power outages. Perhaps the North Shore, Henderson or Remuera will suit you well?”

Allan ruled that this was retaliatory notice in response to the tenants asserting their rights, and ordered the landlord to pay $3000 in exemplary damages.

“Millman claimed at the hearing that the cottage is ‘rustic’ and that tenants must be self-reliant to live there, and that the tenants were not suited to the property. In my view this does not help [his] position,” Allan wrote.

Allan wrote in his decision that the tenants “demonstrated considerable patience with the situation” despite Millman rebuking them for “overloading” the power box.

The tenants told the tribunal they had to run a dehumidifier on a “permanent basis” to stop mould growing on “everything from our books to our clothes to our mattress”.

The decision said they produced numerous photos showing “holes, gaps, leaks, rot, damp and mould”.

They could not sleep in the bedroom due to heavy mould, instead sleeping in a loft. Their couch situated in a “sunroom” had become saturated by rain due to a leak.

However, Millman told the tribunal the tenants ought not to have placed their couch beneath a leak and past tenants had used the room as a creative space, and so it didn’t need to be weathertight.

He described the dwelling as a “character” cottage in the bush that had “quirks”. He blamed a tree near the cottage for having caused the walls to shift and gaps to appear.

“I accept that this property is a character cottage set in a bush, not a modern home. However, having considered the evidence, I find that the property fell below a reasonable state of repair,” Allan ruled.

STUFF If you have a problem with a tenant or landlord, you can go to the Tenancy Tribunal for help.

Millman admitted to the tribunal that the cottage had no extractor fans in the kitchen or the bathroom and was “surprised” to learn they were required. He said the tenants could have opened a window.

He further acknowledged that the floor was not insulated but said he would have installed it, if the tenants had asked him.

“At the hearing Mr Millman advised that he was unfamiliar with the Healthy Homes requirements and did not know how to ensure compliance. Mr Millman and his co-trustee are in business as a landlord. They are obliged to be familiar with and comply with the legislation.”

The tenants were also not provided keys for the cottage at the start of the tenancy, with Millman acknowledging there hadn’t been a working key for years.

Millman argued that Residential Tenancies Act did not apply because the tenants living within the dwellings on his property were flatmates who were living as a “creative community” together.

Allan determined that the cottage was “without question” a separate premises and that the act did apply.