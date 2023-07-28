North Shore’s Takapuna lights up for Elemental AKL

Who said light displays were just something we could enjoy at Christmas?

Takapuna Winter Lights is back as part of Elemental AKL, with the main street in the North Shore suburb lighting up between July 27 to July 30.

Aucklanders will have the chance to wander through interactive art installations, enjoy live music and other exciting performances, with organiser Dan Move promising an even bigger and better event this year.

“Takapuna Winter Lights is an inspiring, creative and engaging festival that is a multi-sensory arts and cultural community event,” Move said.

“It is fast becoming a highly anticipated family experience during the winter, and this year we have aimed to build on the success of previous years, with even more elements to surprise and delight.”

Terence Harpur, the Chief Executive of the Takapuna Beach Business Association said the festival brings in thousands, which is great for both local businesses, and the community spirit, during a “traditionally quiet” time of the year.

“The event is a big boost to the Takapuna economy by bringing people from all over New Zealand to our area, staying, eating and shopping locally,” he said.

Abigail Dougherty The Takapuna Winter Lights is one of the biggest community events of the year.

“Local businesses love the event and look forward to it every year. This year we are expecting over 45,000 plus attendees.”

Harpur said there were some “fantastic performers” to look for at the lights' festival, from music, dance, to immersive audio that profiles Māori stories.

Some of these performers include local school children from Takapuna Grammar School, who will be performing ballet and jazz dance pieces, as well as “street-style” musical performances from the high school’s music students.

The younger set will also be taking part, with artwork from Takapuna Primary School and Campbells Bay Early Learning Centre on display, using animation and projection.

Abigail Dougherty The Giggle Tree is just one of many displays lighting up the main drag of Takapuna.

Harpur said if you were in the mood for something “extraordinary”, the lights would be a perfect night out.

“We have New Zealand’s best light art displays, mesmerising performances, heart thumping music and out of this world visuals for your eyes,” he said.

“It’s an immersive experience where you can forget about the worries of life and come have a fun, free night out and refill your happiness cup.”

The man behind these extraordinary displays in Angus Muir, an award-winning light artist who has displayed his art both in New Zealand and around the world.

The Angus Muir Design team are dedicated to “renewing and revitalising spaces”, while still acknowledging their history.

Abigail Dougherty Creature Post Artist Lakshman Anandanayagam in front of one of his works: Te Ara o te Whenua Roa o Kahu.

One of the installations that portrays this message is the Te Ara o te Whenua Roa o Kahu, an “interactive device-free augmented reality piece”.

The installation involves a live-view camera, which displays the story behind the journey Māori took from Kaipara to Takapuna.

For more information about the event, and where to book tickets to specific performances, visit the Elemental AKL website.