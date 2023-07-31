Man who strangled wife granted visa to stay in New Zealand. (File photo)

A man convicted of strangling his wife can remain in New Zealand on a work visa after the Immigration Tribunal decided it would be “unduly harsh” to deport him.

The man – of Indian nationality – has separated from his wife but is still involved in caring for their son, who has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and a spinal condition.

The tribunal decided that the man’s involvement in his son’s life amounted to “exceptional circumstances of a humanitarian nature”.

He was also granted a 12-month work visa, despite having no current employment.

The man arrived in New Zealand on a student visa in 2013 and stayed for nine years on a series of work visas.

In 2017, he visited India – where he met and married his wife.

The wife then followed him to New Zealand and received essential worker status. She gave birth to their son in 2020.

In July 2022, the man was convicted of one count of assault on a person in a family relationship (his wife) and one of strangulation or suffocation.

He served six months on home dentition, went to 18 counselling sessions and completed a non-violence programme.

RNZ Strangulation is such a strong precursor to someone eventually dying in a domestic violence incident, it was recently made a separate offence. (First published September 2019)

However, in late 2022 he was issued a deportation liability notice for his criminal offending.

The man argued that it was in the best interests of his son that he remain in New Zealand.

His wife works full time, so he was involved in picking up their child from daycare and looking after him until the wife got home at 6pm.

He said he “helped his wife” whenever he could and had “a strong emotional bond” with his son.

The man also expressed remorse for his actions and claimed it only occurred under trying circumstances when the stress from the pandemic had “turned [him] into someone else”.

Stuff The man was convicted of assaulting and strangling his wife.

The tribunal noted that the wife has accepted the man’s apology.

The son is attending speech-language therapy and is seeing an early intervention teacher to help his development.

“The appellant’s immediate deportation would suddenly remove from the son an aspect of what is a stable routine,” the tribunal said.

“If able to work, the appellant could provide meaningful financial assistance to the mother which might assist in increasing the therapeutic opportunities available to the son at this early age.”

The tribunal cancelled the man’s liability for deportation.

He was issued a 12-month work visa as his current work visa was based on his partnership which had ended.