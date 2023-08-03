Newsable: Elusive pig terrorising Auckland motorists

On today’s episode of Newsable: runaway pigs, the war comes to Moscow, Trump faces further charges, unemployment goes up.

Sarah Wiklund/Supplied The black floppy-eared pig was seen on the motorway in July

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ.

Morning folks, some thrilling news for you: the disused Stairwell to Heaven in central London we chatted about on the show yesterday has sold for well above the asking price! It went for a positively princely NZ$50,000, and I am yet to see a stronger indictment of the ludicrous property situation in London than that.

We remain intrigued as to what plans the new owner has for the stairwell: will it be converted into office pods? Will it be razed to the ground and the small sliver of land retained for some mysterious future application? Has all of this been a great joke, a piece of transgressive performance art intended at making us re-examine some of the fundamental aspects of society? Rest assured, Newsable will keep an eye on any developments, and boy oh boy will we let you know about them.

Onto today’s show – and some unexpected developments in the war in Ukraine, where a skyscraper in Moscow has reportedly been targeted by Ukrainian drones twice in the past 72 hours. Is this a sign of the tides turning in the war? We’re joined by Vox’s Jen Kirby to discuss.

After that, new figures out yesterday show the unemployment rate rising very slightly - but there’s more to those numbers than meets the eye. BNZ chief economist Mike Jones is here to explain.

Then we’re off stateside, where four new criminal charges have been levelled against former president – and current 2024 presidential frontrunner – Donald Trump. The most serious of these offences carries a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment, so is there a chance Trump could be running for president from prison?

And finally, a runaway pig in Auckland has been evading police and terrorising motorists for the past two weeks. So many questions: how did it get there? What’s going to happen to it? Does it have a name? How many pig puns can you jam into a single interview? Stuff reporter Caroline Williams has the answers.

That’s your lot today – we’ll catch you tomorrow,

Emile

