Firefighters working to extinguish fire inside Remuera church hall

There is a fire on the ground floor of St Aidan’s Anglican Church hall in Remuera.

Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire inside a church hall in Auckland’s Remuera after reports of smoke just after 8pm on Sunday night.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Hayley Saunders told Stuff, multiple calls were received at 8.05pm of smoke showing in the area of St Aidan’s Anglican Church in Remuera.

Three crews are at the scene with two more on the way, all working to extinguish a fire on the ground floor, Saunders said.

St Aidan’s Anglican Church and the hall is on Ascot Ave in Remuera.