Pedestrian rushed to hospital, New North Rd closed after rush-hour accident

A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after being hit by a car in central Auckland during early morning rush hour.

Emergency service were called to the crash on New North Rd, Mt Albert, at about 8.25am on Monday.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital and police have asked drivers to avoid the area for the next few hours as the road is expected to be closed for some time.

There are diversions are in place between Great North Rd and Richardson Rd.

The Serious Crash Unit is on scene and investigating.