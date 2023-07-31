Scooter rider rushed to hospital, New North Rd blocked after rush-hour accident

A person is in serious condition after they were hit by a car on Auckland’s New North Rd.

A scooter rider has been rushed to hospital in a serious condition after being hit by a car in central Auckland during early morning rush hour.

Emergency service were called to the crash on New North Rd, Mt Albert, at about 8.25am on Monday.

A reporter spoke to a motorist at the scene who was involved in the incident.

The motorist collided with a man riding a scooter in the median strip on New North Road.

The man was not a wearing a helmet, she said.

The SUV’s windshield is severely damaged, while the scooter remains on the side of the road.

Police investigators were photographing the scene and it is understood traffic camera footage will be reviewed.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital and police have asked drivers to avoid the area for the next few hours as the road is expected to be closed for some time.

There are diversions are in place between Great North Rd and Richardson Rd.

Hato Hone St John said they treated one patient at the scene who was transported to Auckland Hospital in a serious condition.

The Serious Crash Unit is on scene and investigating.