Auckland hasn't had a week of sunshine since December, MetService says

The last time Auckland had a solid week of sunshine was December 2022, MetService said.

“For Aucklanders on the ground, the past year has felt like a very wet and gloomy one,” MetService meterologist Thapi Makgabutlane said.

“Interestingly, the numbers tell a similar story.”

From July 2022 to June 2023, Auckland has set a record for rainfall accumulation with 1964mm falling over the last 365 days.

On top of this, 10 out of the 12 months between June 2022 and June 2023 above average rainfall has been recorded at Auckland Airport.

“While there were many different contributing factors for this, one of the main culprits has been the La Niña climate pattern that has been in play over the last three years,” Makgabutlane said.

“This favours fewer westerly large-scale weather patterns, opening the gate for more weather to come in from the warmer northeast. Because the air is warmer, weather systems from the north tend to have more moisture.”

If these weather systems are combined with strong winds – as they have been on occasions this year – they drive in large amounts of rain onto the upper and eastern North Island.

“What did not help the situation was the large, strong high pressure systems east of the country that served to block rain-producing low pressure systems from moving away from Aotearoa New Zealand,” Makgabutlane said.

“This meant those weather systems stuck around for longer and continued to deliver rain over areas that had already received so much rain.”

Makgabutlane said that although La Niña officially ended in March, there had been “a lag in response by the atmosphere” which created a “continuation of weather systems from the northeast”.

“The current swing back to an El Niño pattern means we should be seeing more weather systems from the west and southwest, which are typically less likely to bring with them heavy rainfall,” Makgabutlane said.

“However, severe thunderstorms with intense downpours are never to be discounted."

In June, Auckland officially recorded its average annual rainfall, with rainfall monitor at Auckland Airport ticking over 1193mm of rain, 3mm above the supercity’s annual norm.

Between the Auckland Anniversary flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle, most won’t be surprised to learn that it’s been an especially wet year.

During the Auckland Anniversary floods, 71mm of rain poured down in a single hour, with a total of 250mm falling over 24 hours, causing widespread damage to the land and Auckland homes, with some still not able to return.

If the climate continues to warm, more rain is likely, MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parkes told Stuff in May.

”The science tells us that as the atmosphere warms it has the ability to hold more moisture and that will fall as rain,” she said.

“If we see more warming, there is the likelihood we will see more rain. Whether or not that’s the new normal I couldn’t say.