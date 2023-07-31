Power cut plunges homes in north Auckland into darkness as temperatures plummet

Power returned to all north Auckland homes by 9.40pm.

An unexpected power cut left hundreds of homes in north Auckland without electricity on Monday night as temperatures outside plummetted.

According to the Vector Electricity online power outage map, homes across north Tāmaki Makaurau experienced an “unplanned” power outage with temperatures set to drop to 7C overnight.

Affected households included those in Warkworth, Tāwharanui, Matakana, Leigh and Puhoi.

By 9.40pm, power had been restored to the whole region.

Warkworth resident Ben Carmichael, 40, was plunged into darkness around 6.45pm, alongside his wife and 11-year-old daughter.

“We checked the Vector outage app straight away, but there was nothing there – we were, quite literally, left in the dark as to what was going on,” Carmichael said.

The Carmichaels had “thankfully” already had dinner, but were left with just candles for warmth for almost two hours.

“It’s really not good when its 9C outside and there’s no power to keep you warm.

“Their power outage app didn’t even update to say it was being looked into, so we were preparing for a night of no power,” he said.

At 8.20pm, power came back on for Carmichael, but the surrounding houses were still in darkness.

According to a spokesperson for Vector Electricity, the outage affected the Warkworth and Snells Beach area.

“Multiple crews were deployed to visually inspect the lines as a safety precaution before restoring power to most of the area.

“The crews continue to work in a rural section, north of Warkworth, to safely restore power to a remaining, small number of properties,” the spokesperson said.

They did not answer Stuff’s questions about how many homes were without power at the outage’s peak.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they were not aware of any incidents in the region that could have caused the outage.